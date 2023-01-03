ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Aldi cheers record UK Christmas sales amid cost-of-living squeeze

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDlQh_0k1hqWre00

Aldi has hailed record Christmas sales as British shoppers saw their budgets squeezed by the rising cost of living.

The German discounter revealed that sales jumped by 26% in December to top £1.4 billion in the UK and Ireland for the first time.

It comes months after the retailer overtook Morrisons as the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket as sales continue to grow, with trade supported by increased demand from customers keen to cut costs.

The supermarket chain, which has around 990 stores, highlighted strong sales of fresh meat products, with poultry and pork up 28% for the month.

It also recorded an almost 30% rise in sales of chilled desserts, while sales of cheese increased by around 50%.

Meanwhile, snacks such as crisps and nuts were up more than 40% as the World Cup coincided with the run-up to Christmas for the first time.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “This year, Christmas was all about family and football as people came together to celebrate in a way we’ve not enjoyed for years.

“I’m immensely proud of our amazing colleagues who once again went above and beyond to deliver an amazing Christmas for our customers.

“As the UK’s cheapest supermarket, we were able to help shoppers enjoy the Christmas they deserved and provide them with the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.

“As we head into a new year, our promise to customers is that they will always get the UK’s lowest prices at Aldi, no matter what.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Calls for fashion watchdog over High Street firms’ ‘unfair buying practices’

Campaigners have called for a fashion watchdog to be set up to stop the “unacceptable purchasing practices” uncovered by researchers, who named High Street shops Zara and Primark as among those treating suppliers unfairly.In a survey of 1,000 Bangladeshi manufacturers, researchers found large brands paying below the cost of production, with the majority of factories selling to the largest retailers paying the same prices despite the cost of raw materials increasing.In the research by the University of Aberdeen and charity Transform Trade, published on Sunday, report authors said the suppliers named 1,138 brands they had contracts with in February 2020...
The Independent

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare half-price at major bookshops four days before official release

Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare is already being offered at half price days before it is released.The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir, which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, hits the shelves on Tuesday (10 January).However, large parts of the book have leaked ahead of release after a Spanish-language version accidentally went on sale five days before it was meant to.You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.The book’s RRP is £28, but four days before its official release, the memoir is being offered for half price if you pre-order in store and online. This includes major...
The Independent

Professional organiser reveals top tips for decluttering your home - including binning ‘just in case’ items

A professional organiser has revealed her top tips for decluttering your home - including framing sentimental clothing and binning “just in case” items.Chelsey Catalano, 30, claims if items are stored “just in case” they are needed in the future the reality is they’re not needed.She says the best way to declutter is by creating a vision for the space about what you would like the end product to look like.Chelsey also claims it’s easier to sort items into categories instead of going room by room.Chelsey’s top tips;- Create a vision for your home- Correlate your items into categories- Make an inventory of items- Create yes, no and maybe pile- Declutter by category and not roomClick here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Professional organiser reveals simple tips for decluttering homesBoxing Day: How to get the best sale dealsZoundream: AI baby cry ‘translator’ may help detect autism and other health disorders
The Independent

Single-use plastic plates and cutlery to be banned in England, government reveals

Single-use plastic plates, cutlery and polystyrene cups are set to be banned in England, under government plans confirmed by environment secretary Therese Coffey.The government will take action to outlaw a series of throwaway food and drink items known to pollute the rivers and oceans due to poor rates of recycling by the end of the 2023.Responses to a long-running government consultation on proposals to ban some plastic items is set to be released next week, is thought to include plastic cutlery, trays and bowls.“A plastic fork can take 200 years to decompose, that is two centuries in landfill or polluting...
The Independent

Keir Starmer denies changing Brexit stance to appeal to Leave voters

Keir Starmer has denied changing his stance on Brexit to appeal to Leave voters after he unveiled plans for a “take back control” bill under a Labour government.The Labour leader insisted he had reflected on the 2016 referendum on EU membership and had listened to the “emotional case for change”. Asked if he was “shifting” his message to appeal to swing voters who backed Brexit, he told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “No, Sophy – I’ve long reflected on that referendum.“Sitting beyond that [2016 referendum] there was a very powerful emotional case for change, which I don’t think...
The Independent

Team behind first UK rocket launch tell of ‘immense excitement’

The team behind the first rocket launch from UK soil have spoken of their immense excitement as they prepare for take-off.Final arrangements are being made ahead of several satellites being blasted into space on Monday night from Cornwall Airport near Newquay.If all goes to plan the launch will take place at Spaceport Cornwall as part of the Start Me Up mission.First UK launch is on.Launch window opens Monday 9 January. ✈️🛰️#LaunchUK | #CountdownToCornwall | @VirginOrbit | @SpaceCornwall pic.twitter.com/rRJPwUHJls— UK Space Agency (@spacegovuk) January 6, 2023The initial window for the historic mission will open at 10.16pm on Monday, with additional back-up...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy