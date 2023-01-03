Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning: report
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in critical condition after rescuing his children from drowning. Sidelines Arkansas reported that Hillis, a four-year player at the University of Arkansas, saved his children from the ocean. Peyton’s uncle, Greg, said the seven-year NFL veteran is “doing better” but still has...
Bills-Bengals game where Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest will not be resumed, NFL announces
The postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been canceled, the NFL announced Thursday evening. The game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and remains in the hospital, where his status has improved since being 100 percent on a ventilator.
Damar Hamlin’s college teammate recovers fumble right where Bills safety’s number is painted on field
Sports sometimes have a bizarre, yet beautiful way of honoring and remembering, and that’s what’s happened after Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest. The day after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field during a game, the Buffalo Sabres‘ Tage Thompson scored an overtime winner, his third goal of the night exactly three minutes into the overtime period.
Bengals beat Ravens to avoid coin flip, set up home rematch
he Cincinnati Bengals built a big lead and came out flat in the second half, but held off the division rival Baltimore Ravens to close the season on an eight-game winning streak.
Chargers fans livid about Mike Williams injury
Los Angeles Chargers fans are equally concerned and mad after wide receiver Mike Williams had to be carted off the field with an apparent leg injury in Sunday’s game. They’re concerned because the injury puts Williams‘ playing status for the postseason in jeopardy. And fans are upset because they say the talented wideout should not Read more... The post Chargers fans livid about Mike Williams injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Haugh: We're No. 1! Bears lose franchise-record 14th game, but does that really guarantee them anything?
The Bears concluded what had to be one of the happiest 3-14 seasons any NFL fan base ever has experienced, but now the difficult work begins.
Jaguars, Titans come together for group prayer for Damar Hamlin at midfield before do-or-die game
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are playing the most important game of their seasons tonight. The winner goes to the playoffs as AFC South champions. The loser’s season ends. Before the game, the two squads came together at midfield for a group prayer. Each “3” at the 30-yard...
Joe Burrow's Bold Postgame Quote Is Going Viral
Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a convincing 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. It was just the latest feat of a dominant 2022 campaign for the LSU product, as Burrow went 25-for-42 on passing for 215 yards and a touchdown. The victory set up a playoff rematch against ...
