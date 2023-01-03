Read full article on original website
Happy 2023 icons! Here’s to another year of iconic runways and fashion campaigns and chaotic microtrends for us to ferociously try to keep up with! The new year is already shaping up to have a lot of exciting changes in the fashion sphere with changes at fashion houses left, right and centre! But we’re here to keep you posted on it all don’t you worry. In the meantime, here’s what you’ve missed: from the limited edition Lunar New Year capsules celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, to Kate Moss’ new look for Marc Jacobs, Dior and ERL in London, and a new collection from Chloé and Barbour. Here’s what’s in fashion.
For a career that’s just two years old, it’s hard to believe that Los Angeles photographer Zamar Velez has already shot the number of big names he has – a list that includes Issa Rae, Millie Bobby Brown, Olivia Rodrigo, Pharrell, and Tyler, The Creator. In fact, the young phenom’s latest gig featured YSL Beauty and their new brand ambassador, Lil Nas X. All this, while he was busy co-founding the Black Image Center, a nonprofit brick-and-mortar in L.A. that connects Black youth with tools and services in art making. And he only just quit his job at Trader Joe’s last year.
Rental Opportunity of the Week: Happy New Year, Landlords Are Still Evil
What is it? It is 2023’s first reminder that not only have they not fixed the rental market, not only have they done absolutely nothing to fix the rental market, but the rental market is rapidly – not slowly! – getting worse and more expensive. Come on...
Prince Harry Thought a Toilet Was Talking to Him After Doing Magic Mushrooms
Prince Harry has written in his controversial memoirs about cocaine and being confronted by a talking toilet and a grinning bin during a magic mushroom trip. In his autobiography, Spare, the Duke of Sussex, fifth in line for the British throne, recalls how as a teenager he was at a party when he and his friends got high on mushrooms.
