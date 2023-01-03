Bills, Bengals fans gather outside hospital to support Damar Hamlin: ‘Least we could do is come down and pray’

Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
WGMD Radio
Bills-Bengals game where Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest will not be resumed, NFL announces
The postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been canceled, the NFL announced Thursday evening. The game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and remains in the hospital, where his status has improved since being 100 percent on a ventilator.
WGMD Radio
Jaguars, Titans come together for group prayer for Damar Hamlin at midfield before do-or-die game
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are playing the most important game of their seasons tonight. The winner goes to the playoffs as AFC South champions. The loser’s season ends. Before the game, the two squads came together at midfield for a group prayer. Each “3” at the 30-yard...
WGMD Radio
Damar Hamlin’s college teammate recovers fumble right where Bills safety’s number is painted on field
Sports sometimes have a bizarre, yet beautiful way of honoring and remembering, and that’s what’s happened after Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest. The day after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field during a game, the Buffalo Sabres‘ Tage Thompson scored an overtime winner, his third goal of the night exactly three minutes into the overtime period.
WGMD Radio
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
WGMD Radio
Rams head coach Sean McVay weighing immediate future with team: report
Sean McVay is expected to seriously contemplate his immediate future with the Los Angeles Rams early in the offseason, according to ESPN. It’s been a challenging season for McVay both on and off the field. His Rams won the Super Bowl on their home turf in February, but they failed to make the playoffs this season, and their 5-11 record is only ahead of Arizona’s 4-12 mark in the NFC West.
