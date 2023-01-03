ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
WGMD Radio

Bills-Bengals game where Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest will not be resumed, NFL announces

The postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been canceled, the NFL announced Thursday evening. The game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and remains in the hospital, where his status has improved since being 100 percent on a ventilator.
