5d ago

Russian trolls need to be warned...the most recent recommendation of several Ukrainian advisors is to target trolls in Russia. You ISP pretty clearly defines your location, and your public elimination will complete the brain drain in Russia.

R RSMcann
5d ago

Strategy ? Ukraine's is pretty simple and obvious, They Must retake Donbas and Luhansk, Russia will not negotiate them away, they must force a Russian withdrawal ...or they will lose those areas forever....Crimea is a whole other issue...

Jack Pellerito
5d ago

You GO UKRAINE 🇺🇦, YOUR THE BEST. I BELIEVE IN YOU, WE BELIEVE IN YOU, ALL OF US BELIEVE IN YOU. Can you guys and girls kill a Russian soldier in my name I could use a little pick me up today. Thanks

