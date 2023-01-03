Read full article on original website
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
WGMD Radio
Bills-Bengals game where Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest will not be resumed, NFL announces
The postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been canceled, the NFL announced Thursday evening. The game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and remains in the hospital, where his status has improved since being 100 percent on a ventilator.
Ravens' Justin Houston ends up half-sack shy of $500K bonus
A stat adjustment that credited Justin Houston with a half-sack instead of a full sack ended up costing the Ravens outside linebacker a $500,000 bonus.
WGMD Radio
Damar Hamlin’s college teammate recovers fumble right where Bills safety’s number is painted on field
Sports sometimes have a bizarre, yet beautiful way of honoring and remembering, and that’s what’s happened after Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest. The day after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field during a game, the Buffalo Sabres‘ Tage Thompson scored an overtime winner, his third goal of the night exactly three minutes into the overtime period.
Chargers fans livid about Mike Williams injury
Los Angeles Chargers fans are equally concerned and mad after wide receiver Mike Williams had to be carted off the field with an apparent leg injury in Sunday’s game. They’re concerned because the injury puts Williams‘ playing status for the postseason in jeopardy. And fans are upset because they say the talented wideout should not Read more... The post Chargers fans livid about Mike Williams injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs potential Divisional Round playoff opponents
The AFC side of the playoff bracket has been set and the Chiefs have four potential opponents they could face after the bye:
WGMD Radio
Jaguars, Titans come together for group prayer for Damar Hamlin at midfield before do-or-die game
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are playing the most important game of their seasons tonight. The winner goes to the playoffs as AFC South champions. The loser’s season ends. Before the game, the two squads came together at midfield for a group prayer. Each “3” at the 30-yard...
College Basketball Practice Prompts Player Hospitalizations, Temporary Removal of Coach
Whether you’re a high school varsity athlete or a professional at the highest level of a sport, you can probably expect to have a taxing experience whenever you take part in a practice. That’s to be expected — but there’s also a line between a practice that pushes athletes to their limits to hone their skills and pushes you to your limits and one that’s so intense that it can cause physical harm.
Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem
The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WGMD Radio
Dodgers say Trevor Bauer will ‘no longer be part’ of organization following lengthy suspension
Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer will no longer be part of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization two weeks after the 2020 National League Cy Young winner was reinstated by an independent arbitrator following the league’s announcement of a 324-game suspension in April 2022. Bauer missed the 2022 MLB season after...
