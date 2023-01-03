ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WGMD Radio

Bills-Bengals game where Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest will not be resumed, NFL announces

The postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been canceled, the NFL announced Thursday evening. The game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and remains in the hospital, where his status has improved since being 100 percent on a ventilator.
CINCINNATI, OH
WGMD Radio

Damar Hamlin’s college teammate recovers fumble right where Bills safety’s number is painted on field

Sports sometimes have a bizarre, yet beautiful way of honoring and remembering, and that’s what’s happened after Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest. The day after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field during a game, the Buffalo Sabres‘ Tage Thompson scored an overtime winner, his third goal of the night exactly three minutes into the overtime period.
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Chargers fans livid about Mike Williams injury

Los Angeles Chargers fans are equally concerned and mad after wide receiver Mike Williams had to be carted off the field with an apparent leg injury in Sunday’s game. They’re concerned because the injury puts Williams‘ playing status for the postseason in jeopardy. And fans are upset because they say the talented wideout should not Read more... The post Chargers fans livid about Mike Williams injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
InsideHook

College Basketball Practice Prompts Player Hospitalizations, Temporary Removal of Coach

Whether you’re a high school varsity athlete or a professional at the highest level of a sport, you can probably expect to have a taxing experience whenever you take part in a practice. That’s to be expected — but there’s also a line between a practice that pushes athletes to their limits to hone their skills and pushes you to your limits and one that’s so intense that it can cause physical harm.
The Comeback

Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem

The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX

