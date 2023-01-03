He killed because he ‘didn’t like queers.’ Decades later, he’s denied parole for sixth time

The lifeless body of a former public relations exec was found in her Brooklyn apartment this week — and her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend has been charged in her death, cops said Friday. Karen Barnes — 60-year-old grandmother — was left beaten to death on the kitchen floor of her apartment on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington, cops said. She was pronounced dead after cops showed up there around 8 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check, authorities said. Police confirmed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the body. It’s unclear if any weapons were used in the deadly assault. Authorities also...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO