Are These 2 Dividend Stocks in Danger of Cutting Their Payouts?
A dividend is only as good as the strength of the business that's paying it. If a company isn't in strong financial shape, investors shouldn't expect the dividend to last. Two stocks that income investors are showing some concern about right now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The concern stems from the fact that their payout ratios are alarmingly high, and both companies are coming off some tough earnings reports.
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
Is T. Rowe Price European Stock (PRESX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, you might want to consider passing on by T. Rowe Price European Stock (PRESX) as a possibility. PRESX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.
Is Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market, the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 12/28/2015. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by...
Should Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/22/2010. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $5.28 billion, making it one of the...
Should You Invest in the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (FXO)?
The First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (FXO) was launched on 05/08/2007, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to...
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Baker Hughes (BKR) Stock
Baker Hughes Company BKR has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2022 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year surge of 47.6%. What's Favoring the Stock?. The West Texas Intermediate crude price is trading at more than...
CRS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.86, changing hands as low as $35.72 per share. Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Should iShares Morningstar MidCap Value ETF (IMCV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the iShares Morningstar MidCap Value ETF (IMCV), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/28/2004. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $497.43 million,...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 4th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:. United Therapeutics UTHR: This company which is engaged in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Daily Markets: How Will the December Jobs Report Shape Fed Expectations?
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today mixed. Hong Kong’s Seng declined 0.29% and India’s Sensex was 0.50% lower. China’s Shanghai Composite came close to flat, eking out a 0.08% gain, while Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.51%, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.59%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed 0.68% higher. South Korea’s KOSPI set the pace, up 1.12% on a broad market rally with Health Technology, and Technology Services providing the only drag on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a mixed market open but at the time of writing, The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is also up.
Why Shares of StoneCo, Upstart, and Lemonade Are Falling Today
Shares of several tech and fintech stocks dropped to start the new year as investors continued to speculate about the orbit of inflation and interest rates. Shares of the Brazilian e-commerce and payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) traded roughly 8.7% lower as of 2 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of...
Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) made its debut on 08/13/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated...
Gelesis Stock Gets An 87% Boost On Activist Campaign From KLP Enterprises (SSD2 LLC)
Weight loss biotech Gelesis (US:GLS) led US equity markets on Tuesday, rising 87% higher and closing with a 52 cent share price on news of a new joint activist campaign from holders SSD2 LLC (BomsMaster LLC) and KLP Enterprises LLC. Fintel reports that SSD2 LLC has filed a 13D form...
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Bitcoin Mining: A Positive or Negative Indicator for the Future of Crypto?
In a recent piece titled “Crypto will be fine,” former CoinDesker Brady Dale noted that even though crypto has taken a beating throughout the year that was, there are some indicators that remain bullish. Notably, Bitcoin’s hashrate (how much computational power is directed towards securing the network) remains steadfast.
How I'd Invest $10,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch
I would start by creating a list of stocks to buy, like the one I have included in this video -- an excellent group of stocks including the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). The video also presents a strategy for how and when to buy these stocks to reduce the risk of buying at higher prices.
Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Novo Nordisk a Decade Ago
How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well. The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing,...
