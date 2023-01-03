ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills’ Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest during collapse

By Associated Press, Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

(WJW) — Buffalo Bill’ s safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest when he collapsed on the field Monday night, the Bills said in a statement on Twitter .

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition,” the tweet said.

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion in what appeared to be a routine, if violent, tackle. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

Medical personnel rushed out to the field and worked on him for several minutes giving him CPR and restoring his heartbeat.

The entire Bills sideline was on the field forming a circle around him and were seen praying for him.

Hamlin collapsed at 8:55 p.m. and was taken off the field 16 minutes later. Five minutes after the ambulance departed, the game was suspended, and players walked off the field slowly and into their locker rooms.

The Cleveland Browns reacted on Twitter to the tragic event saying,” Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame also shared their thoughts on Twitter. “The Hall of Fame Family joins the football world in extending its prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family and the Buffalo Bills,” the tweet said .

The Bengals led 7-3 in the first quarter of a game between teams vying for the top playoff seed in the AFC. Cincinnati entered at 11-4 and leading the AFC North by one game over Baltimore, while AFC East champion Buffalo was 12-3.

Entering the game, the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin had 91 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, and 1 1/2 sacks.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

