Missing Skier Found Dead At Resort
A 37-year-old skier was found dead one day after being reported missing.
Ken Block Enjoyed 'Great' Christmas Trip With Family Before Death
Days before he died in a snowmobile accident, the rally driver revealed that he went on an "epic holiday trip" to Canada.
game-news24.com
The driver of Rallyed’s Ken Block died in a motorcycle accident
Ken Block was dead from the road. The American died in the accident that his snowmobile accident took place on January 2, 2023 in Wasatch County, Utah. The responsible sheriffs department explained in a official statement that Block remained in control of the vehicle, which was eventually on him. This cost his life to the 55-year-old American.
Utah Ski Resort Employee Killed After Tree Severs Chairlift Cable
A Utah ski resort employee has reportedly died after a tree allegedly severed a chairlift cable earlier this week. According to NBC News, the accident occurred at the Park City ski resort on Monday (January 2nd). The 29-year-old employee, identified as Christian Helger, fell from a lift chair into deep snow. Investigators believe a nearby pine tree hit the table behind Helger’s chair causing him to fall as the chairs began moving up and down.
13 bison killed in crash near Yellowstone: police
Several bison were killed in southwest Montana when a semitruck and cars crashed into a herd on a highway, officials said. It happened after dark about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, on U.S. Highway 191, just north of West Yellowstone, police chief Mike Gavagan confirmed to McClatchy News. West Yellowstone is...
Austria avalanche: 10 missing skiers found alive, four of them injured
Ten people initially feared buried under snow after an avalanche swept across ski trails in western Austria have been found, according to authorities. Just before 1am on Monday, police confirmed all the missing had been accounted for, the Austria Press Agency reported. Authorities said four people were injured, including a...
WATCH: Wildlife Researchers Rescued After Helicopter Crash in Utah Mountains
The Utah Department of Public Safety rescued wildlife researchers via helicopter after their own helicopter crashed against a mountain face in the La Sal Mountains. The incident occurred in the La Sal Mountains near Moab. According to officials, it happened on December 8th. However, all three researchers survived their helicopter crash and were all rescued from the mountains by 3:00 p.m. that day.
