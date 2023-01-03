ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

kentuckytoday.com

Colgate visits Army following Rucker's 35-point game

Colgate Raiders (9-7, 3-0 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (9-7, 3-0 Patriot) BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts the Colgate Raiders after Jalen Rucker scored 35 points in Army's 78-55 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds. The Black Knights have gone 5-1 at home. Army scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents...
WEST POINT, NY
kentuckytoday.com

Murray leads Iowa against Rutgers after 30-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -6.5; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Kris Murray scored 30 points in Iowa's 91-89 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Scarlet Knights are 10-1 in...
IOWA CITY, IA

