Troopers charge North Country woman with petit larceny in Le Ray

LE RAY- A North Country woman is accused of larceny in Jefferson County, authorities say. Sylvia J. Campany, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday morning by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers say the arrest stems from...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Constableville Woman Facing Criminal Contempt Charge

TOWN OF WEST TURIN-A 63 year old Constableville woman was arrested for violating an order of protection Saturday afternoon,following an incident that reportedly occurred on December 15th in the Town of West Turin. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Diane R. Rudd with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree-Violating a Court order: a Class A misdemeanor. Rudd was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charge in the Town of West Turin Court at a later date.
CONSTABLEVILLE, NY
Moose Snowmobile Trail Reports for Friday, January 6, 2023

As many snowmobilers took advantage of the fantastic early season riding conditions before Christmas, one would be shocked to see how quickly the trails have deteriorated since. Several local snowmobile clubs have pulled the plug on their trail systems until the snow machine fires back up. The bottom line is:...

