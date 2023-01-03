Read full article on original website
WKRN
Brentwood girl with terminal cancer honored with princess birthday party
Members of the Brentwood community and beyond worked together to throw a birthday party fit for a princess on Saturday in honor of a three-year-old who has undergone 30 rounds of treatment for a fatal brain tumor. Brentwood girl with terminal cancer honored with …. Members of the Brentwood community...
WKRN
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Arnold’s County Kitchen closes...
WKRN
Warning about Social Security scam in Springfield
The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards. The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards.
WKRN
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Nashville
The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 has died, according to Metro police. 1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Nashville. The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 has...
WKRN
Driver dies after head-on crash along Murfreesboro Pike
A La Vergne woman lost her life Saturday morning following a two-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Driver dies after head-on crash along Murfreesboro …. A La Vergne woman lost her life Saturday morning following a two-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the...
WKRN
1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike
An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in South Nashville. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in South Nashville. Arnold’s County Kitchen closes its doors...
WKRN
Suspect accused of shooting Nashville man inside rental vehicle surrenders to police
A suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in a rental vehicle in December surrendered to police on Friday night. Suspect accused of shooting Nashville man inside …. A suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in a rental vehicle in December surrendered to police on Friday night.
WKRN
Why December temperatures are trending warmer over time
December 2022 was a crazy month. As you recall, the arctic blast leading into Christmas was the most memorable weather event, but the overall temperature still ended up above average, a trend that continues to occur in the month of December. Why December temperatures are trending warmer over …. December...
WKRN
City of Spring Hill working to add water reservoir for future growth
Growth is not just impacting Nashville, but it’s trickling down into cities like Spring Hill. City of Spring Hill working to add water reservoir …. Growth is not just impacting Nashville, but it’s trickling down into cities like Spring Hill. Brentwood girl with terminal cancer honored with …
Autistic 19-year-old found safe after leaving Hendersonville home with unknown man
The Hendersonville Police Department announced Saturday that Claire Sanford, an autistic 19-year-old who was reported missing, has been found safe.
WKRN
One teen dead, another injured after shooting in East Nashville rental home
A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting at a party in East Nashville that led to one teenager's death and sent another to the hospital early Sunday morning. One teen dead, another injured after shooting in …. A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting at a party in...
WKRN
Stores selling vapes to underage buyers
At least one person sustained critical injuries following a Saturday night shooting in the Madison area.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.
WKRN
Missing man could be traveling to Fort Campbell
Missing man could be traveling to Fort Campbell
WKRN
Take 2: Wellness Institute of Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Wellness Institute of Nashville in their new state of the art facility with Dr. Kevin Mitchell and his daughter Dr. Ashley. At the state of the art facility, they offer exams, therapy and equipment use for those suffering from physical pain. “There’s many things that...
WKRN
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher
A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary...
Middle Tennessee welcomes first babies born in 2023
Ascension Saint Thomas, TriStar Health, Williamson Medical Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and more area hospitals celebrated the first babies born at their maternity wards in the early hours of 2023.
fox17.com
Homeless people living outside old Murfreesboro Kroger
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Kroger off Middle Tennessee Boulevard in Murfreesboro closed about two years ago, and six months ago homeless people started living outside the old store. Nearby businesses say it started with two people and then eventually there were about 20 people living outside. Jeliseo Davalos...
WKRN
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
WKRN
City pushing to change street names
The city of Forest Hills is pushing to change street names that are named after the confederacy and notable confederate figures. The city of Forest Hills is pushing to change street names that are named after the confederacy and notable confederate figures. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors...
