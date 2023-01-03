Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police seeking public assistance to catch Lewis County tractor thief
DENMARK- North Country authorities are seeking help from the public in catching a tractor thief in Lewis County. Around December 21, the New York State Police in Lowville say that a John Deere 790 Compact Tractor was stolen from a residence in the town of Denmark. Security cameras did manage...
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers charge North Country woman with petit larceny in Le Ray
LE RAY- A North Country woman is accused of larceny in Jefferson County, authorities say. Sylvia J. Campany, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday morning by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers say the arrest stems from...
wwnytv.com
Old elementary school to become apartments
GREAT BEND, New York (WWNY) - After more than half a century, the Carthage Central School District has decided to part ways with the old Great Bend Elementary School. “Needs a lot of repairs. The upkeep was extensive. So the decision was made that through this current capital project, it was time to close the building and put it on the market for sale,” said Jennifer Primo, district superintendent.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: Lee Center resident charged in alleged Rome domestic dispute
ROME- A resident from Oneida County is faced with a list of accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute this week, authorities say. Jamie L. McCoppin, 51, of Lee Center, NY was arrested Thursday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lee). McCoppin is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree (preventing emergency call); criminal tampering in the third-degree and petit larceny.
flackbroadcasting.com
Constableville Woman Facing Criminal Contempt Charge
TOWN OF WEST TURIN-A 63 year old Constableville woman was arrested for violating an order of protection Saturday afternoon,following an incident that reportedly occurred on December 15th in the Town of West Turin. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Diane R. Rudd with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree-Violating a Court order: a Class A misdemeanor. Rudd was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charge in the Town of West Turin Court at a later date.
syracuse.com
Central NY town nixes $100 million project that called for 278 apartments, townhomes
Cicero, NY – The Cicero Town Board has voted against a zone change in a bustling part of the municipality, essentially blocking a project that included 278 apartments and townhomes. The Apex at Metro North was proposed for 32 acres behind EchoPark Automotive, near Wegmans and Walmart on Brewerton...
informnny.com
Winter weather advisories issued across North Country
WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWIT) — The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for several counties in the North Country. The NWS warned that freezing rain is expected to hit Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties either in the morning or afternoon on Wednesday, January 4. Periods of snow, sleet...
WKTV
Rome man charged after allegedly harassing people at the Social Services Office
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, 45-year-old Evan Charles of Rome was arrested at the Oneida County Social Services Office in Rome on Wednesday. Charles made multiple visits to the Social Services office without a legitimate reason and was harassing the people around him. A special...
WKTV
Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident
VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic incident, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Maciol says the arrest was made on Jan. 4, but no details were released about the incident. Tuttle was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a...
informnny.com
Watertown man arrested on robbery, weapon possession charges
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man was arrested on New Year’s Day following a robbery investigation, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police said that 23-year-old Miguel A. Harvey, of Watertown, is accused of threatening a person with a box cutter and demanding money. Police said the person gave Harvey money and he left the residence.
cnyhomepage.com
UPDATE: Seymour Ave homicide victim’s identity has been released
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the victim’s identity from the Seymour Ave shooting that occurred on January 2nd. According to police, 25-year-old William Morris of Utica was killed from a gunshot wound to the head after the shooting on Seymour Ave in Utica on Monday Night.
cnycentral.com
Utica Police Officers hear gunshots, arrive on scene to two fatally injured men
UTICA, N.Y. — A shooting in Utica late Monday night has left one dead and one in critical condition. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Utica Police Patrol officers on the scene of an unrelated call heard numerous shots fired coming from the area of the 1200 block of Seymore Ave.
wwnytv.com
Troopers: Woman possessed cocaine with intent to sell
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Rochester woman possessed baggies of cocaine when she was pulled over in the town of Morristown on Thursday. Troopers say 35-year-old Shameika West was pulled over on County Route 6 shortly after noon. Police say she also had drug paraphernalia that...
WKTV
Man charged after robbery attempt
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police arrested a man after he threatened a woman at the Lillian Cooper Apartments this afternoon. According to UPD, 20-year-old Brian Chapman was arrested after he knocked on the door of a woman who he previously knew and attempted to rob her with a handgun. Chapman then allegedly took two cell phones from the woman to prevent her from calling 911. While this was occurring, the building's fire alarm went off and Chapman left the scene. Officers were able to catch up with chapman and after a short foot chase, took him into custody on south street. Chapman has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal trespass, robbery, menacing and criminal mischief.
