The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for January

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in “Shrinking,” premiering globally on January 27, 2023 on Apple TV+. Apple

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise.

January is the time for bad/good horror movies, and the latest from producer James Wan (Saw, Insidious) looks like an amusing mashup of Chucky and Ex Machina. Here, a life-like doll powered by AI terrifies a single mom (Get Out’s Allison Williams) and her orphaned niece. (1/6, theaters)

More new films coming to the small screen and big: House Party (1/13, theaters); The Drop (1/13, Netflix); Missing (1/20, theaters); Infinity Pool (1/27, theaters); You People (1/27, Netflix)

Simon Rich’s charmingly weird comedy anthology returns with “End Times,” where series regulars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi and Geraldine Viswanathan (among others) are new characters trapped in a future straight out of Mad Max — but more absurd. (1/16, TBS)

More returning TV shows: Law & Order (1/5, NBC); Shark Tank (1/6, ABC); Night Court (1/17, NBC — a semi-sequel to the ‘80s sitcom); Real Time With Bill Maher (1/20, HBO)

Jason Segel is a grieving therapist who begins to get brutally honest with his patients. While there’s little preview footage available, this series comes from the creators and writers of Ted Lasso and it co-stars Harrison Ford — all certainly reasons to give the show a chance. (1/27, Apple TV+)

More new TV series: Copenhagen Cowboy (1/5, Netflix); Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (1/8, AMC+); Koala Man (1/8, Hulu); The Last of Us (1/15, HBO); Poker Face (1/26, Peacock)

“The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin Penguin Press/Amazon

Why do musicians flock to Rick Rubin? Here, the legendary producer offers up his wisdom and advice on creativity that goes beyond his work in the music world. (1/17)

More new books: The Deluge by Stephen Markley (1/10); Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes by Stephen A. Smith (1/17); How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix (1/17)

The fact that Iggy Pop is still alive is rather amazing. On his 20th album Every Loser, the 75-year-old punk legend gets an assist from Andrew Watt, the producer beyond Ozzy Osbourne’s latest comeback.

More new music: Margo Price (1/13); Ladytron (1/20); The Rolling Stones (1/20, box set); Kimbra (1/27); Sam Smith (1/27)

The soft rock revolution will be televised. This three-part series examines the rise, fall and semi-ironic resurrection of ’70s/’80s yacht rock. (1/3, Paramount+)

More new documentaries and specials: The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck (1/4, theaters); Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street (1/4, Netflix); January 6th (1/5, Discovery+); The 1619 Project (1/26, Hulu); Frozen Planet II (1/28, BBC America)