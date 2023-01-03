ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WTAJ

Over $270K won playing Pennsylvania Lottery game

(WTAJ) — One lucky winner made the most of the Pennsylvania Lottery online games and claimed more than $270,000 to start off 2023. The player, from Allegheny County, won $272,352.44 on the online game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier, the lottery announced Tuesday, Jan. 3. Stocking $tuffer Multiplier is a connect-and-collect-style internet instant game. Gameplay features a chance […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pittsburghmagazine.com

Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods

Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brackenridge police chief fatally shot, Tarentum officer injured after pursuit

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot Monday afternoon, leaving the community shaken after a two-day manhunt through several neighborhoods that culminated with the shooting death of the suspect. A Tarentum police officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the confrontation but was in stable condition, authorities...
TARENTUM, PA
WYTV.com

Local family brings in new year with new addition

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families. One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston,...
BOARDMAN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle Beaver County fire

Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
