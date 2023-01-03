Read full article on original website
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
Over $270K won playing Pennsylvania Lottery game
(WTAJ) — One lucky winner made the most of the Pennsylvania Lottery online games and claimed more than $270,000 to start off 2023. The player, from Allegheny County, won $272,352.44 on the online game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier, the lottery announced Tuesday, Jan. 3. Stocking $tuffer Multiplier is a connect-and-collect-style internet instant game. Gameplay features a chance […]
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
Local player matches 4 of 5 numbers for nice Powerball prize
No one won the $215 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in the area is doing pretty well for themselves after winning a smaller prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police searching for missing teenager
Pittsburgh Police announced on Twitter that they had located a 13-year-old who had gone missing Wednesday. The department thanked those who provided information that helped the search.
wtae.com
2 popular Pittsburgh businesses shut down due to freezing temperatures and burst pipes
Bicycle Heaven and Popie Redd's Barbecue are shut down, with no word on when they will open again. The abominable sub-zero temperatures ripped open pipes and caused major flooding over Christmas weekend. Bicycle Heaven is located on the edge of Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood, and Popie Redd's Barbecue is in Braddock...
Pittsburgh man missing since mid-December found dead in cemetery
Pittsburgh police detectives found a man dead Saturday morning inside St. Peter’s Cemetery in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood. Police identified the man as Kneno “Cino” Weaver, 28, of Homewood. Weaver initially was reported as a missing person on Dec. 18. He was last seen at the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brackenridge police chief fatally shot, Tarentum officer injured after pursuit
Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot Monday afternoon, leaving the community shaken after a two-day manhunt through several neighborhoods that culminated with the shooting death of the suspect. A Tarentum police officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the confrontation but was in stable condition, authorities...
‘He made the ultimate sacrifice’: Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire killed in shooting
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Justin McIntire was sworn in as Brackenridge’s police chief on Jan. 2, 2019. Exactly four years later, McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty. According to our news partners at the Trib, Councilman Dino Lopreiato said McIntire stepped up and helped out...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Pennsylvania
A well-known and fast-growing restaurant chain that has over 1500 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.
WYTV.com
Local family brings in new year with new addition
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families. One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston,...
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania store
The holiday season is about to become a lot merrier for one person who recently purchased a winning lottery ticket with $2 million from a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a winning lottery ticket.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at local Sheetz
A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Butler County gas station. The winning Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at Sheetz, 499 Evans City Road, Butler, for the Dec. 28 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 26-32-38-45-56, and the red Powerball 1...
WGAL
UPDATE: Manhunt concludes in Allegheny County after suspect is shot and killed
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — UPDATE: According to police, the suspect who shot two officers in Brackenridge, killing one of them, has been shot and killed in Pittsburgh near the intersection of Brushton Avenue and Mohler Street. A police officer was killed, while another was injured after a shooting on Monday...
Crews battle Beaver County fire
Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
Pittsburgh police seeking public’s help to find missing, endangered woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered woman. Ekaterina Linder, 28, was last seen in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood just before midnight on New Year’s Eve. Linder is five feet three inches tall and has blonde hair...
AARON SWAN JR.: What we know about the suspect in Brackenridge police chief shooting death
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Police said Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. was the suspect in a fatal shooting that left a police chief dead and another injured in Brackenridge. According to police, Swan was from Duquesne, but was known to frequent the Penn Hills area. On the night of Sunday, Jan....
Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting; suspect shot, killed
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — The Brackenridge police chief was killed and another officer is injured after shots were fired in Brackenridge on Monday. The incident prompted a heavy police presence as investigators searched for the suspect. Our sources confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed by police after a...
