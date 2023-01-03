Read full article on original website
Tried by Fire Hosts Women’s Clothing Drive
With the support of a grant from the Target Corporate Responsibility Foundation, Tried By Fire, Inc. is pleased to host a Special MLK Day Service Project for women. On Jan. 16, a clothing drive will accept donations of women’s clothing and accessories for Marla’s Closet, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Craven Terrace Community Room, 601 Roundtree Street, New Bern.
Help Wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services Social Worker III - Links
Help Wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services Social Worker III - Links. The primary purpose of this position is to provide LINKS services to adolescents aged 13 to 21, who are or were in Foster Care, to become connected with the resources they need to help assure that they will have a well-connected, self-sufficient life.
House of Ink opens in Kinston
The House of Ink, located at 111 N. Queen Street in Kinston held its grand opening on Friday. Owner Brandon Corey has previously owned and operated House of Ink in Greenville and Bubba’s Smokehouse. “House of Ink has moved back home to Kinston, NC and will be opening for...
'Falling through the cracks': Lack of rural health transportation options puts family in bad spot
The sound of voicemails and a silent answering machine is all too familiar for Annette Strong.
Smile…you’re on ‘Community Camera’
WINDSOR – Newly elected Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin is introducing a program that he hopes will promote a more healthy relationship between citizens and local law enforcement while also deterring criminal activity across the county. The Community Camera Program would allow Bertie residents and business owners to register...
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 11/12, Westen Scott Corey born to Bailey Evans and Cody Corey. 11/12, Bonita Darlene Lily Anderson born to Abigail Angel Anderson. 11/13, Aubree Love Sutton...
Lunch and Learn: Forgotten Black Soldiers at the Battle of New Bern
The question has been asked many times over the years – did Black soldiers fight at the Battle of New Bern on March 14, 1862? How could they if the formation of the US Colored Troops did not take place until 1863? Though scant documentation exists, Historian Claudia Houston has followed elusive threads of evidence of Blacks who joined Union ranks prior to the formation of the USCT. Her fascinating program will answer the question with a resounding “yes.” Claudia will introduce William Henry Johnson, an “independent man” of color who did, indeed, fight for the Union at the Battle of New Bern.
Five LCPS seniors in hunt for top merit scholarships
Five seniors from three LCPS high schools have cleared a major hurdle as they contend for prestigious merit scholarships. David Phillippe of South Lenoir High School and Derrian Wilson of Kinston High School are semi-finalists for both the Morehead-Cain Scholarship to the University of North Carolina and the Park Scholarship to N.C. State University.
Officials working to locate runaway juveniles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina residents have been seeing several reports from local law enforcement officials regarding runaway juveniles. On Wednesday the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced that 17-year-old Allison Johnson, who was reported as a runaway juvenile on Dec. 6, 2022, was found dead on Dec. 19 in a Richmond County motel […]
Kinston PD asking for residents’ feedback
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has released a feedback survey to be completed by the city’s residents. The online survey asks questions about crime in Kinston. The survey focuses on how safe citizens feel in Kinston, and other crime-related issues. Keith Goyette, Interim Police Chief at the Kinston Police Department, said, “We […]
Bertie County launches Community Camera Program
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) –Bertie County residents now have the option of registering their private video surveillance systems with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office. When a camera is registered, law enforcement officials can make contact with the person or business that owns the camera and arrange to view and/or obtain a copy of video footage if […]
Pitt County teens found safe
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Both Pitt County teens, Charles Squires and Sarah Cannon, have been found and are safe. Previous: Law enforcement in Pitt County are looking for two runaway juveniles. Police are asking farmers and hunters who have trail cams in the D.H. Conley, Eastern Pines, Simpson and...
Bertie County launches new program to help crack down on criminal activity
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Bertie county has launched a new program that allows citizens to contribute their surveillance cameras to help with criminal investigations. “When crime happens it’ll lead police in the right direction instead of having to depend on witnesses it can be cameras instead of people,” said Darren Cherry, a resident of Bertie County.
Community speaks out about concerns in Craven Terrace apartments
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Community members in one city in the East are speaking out on behalf of current tenants at an apartment complex who say they are experiencing unfit living conditions, and are having a hard time getting problems fixed. Tenants of Craven Terrace apartments in New Bern,...
Body found in Greenville, believed to be Khalil Jefferson
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Volunteers have been searching for more than a month for 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, search efforts ended after the discovery of human remains at Green Springs Park, where he was last reportedly seen. Just last week, pleading words from Jefferson's mother "We...
Food program offers $500 for older adults
EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
PETA offers $5,000 for info on Edgecombe County dogs starved to death
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for starving three dogs that were found on New Year’s Day. Around 2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, a woman found three dead dogs outside of Tarboro...
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
Goldsboro High forced into ‘soft lockdown’ after student receives threat, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro High School student was “threatened by an unknown subject in the community” creating a lockdown situation Friday, police said. The Goldsboro Police Department said the high school was placed into a “soft lockdown” around 3:30 p.m. after a resource officer requested help after an unknown subject in the community threatened a currently unidentified student. A soft lockdown is when teachers lock classroom doors and continue teaching.
Sampson County residents receive good news to close out the year
One gray cloud hanging over many Sampson County residents’ holidays was the prospect that in the coming year, soil contaminated with creosote and a toxic brew of other chemicals would be dumped there in the coming year. But at the last meeting of 2022, Sherri White-Wiliams, president of the...
