Nursing homes calling on Hochul for funding increase to fulfill minimum staffing law
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The president of a group suing New York State over a minimum staffing law impacting nursing homes gave an update on court proceedings after a hearing was held Tuesday morning. Leading Age New York has filed a lawsuit on behalf of 80 members including not-for-profit...
NYDOH reports state's newest flu & COVID-19 data, urges vaccinations
ALBANY, N.Y. — In a three-day span, 124 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in New York state. From Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, 4,180 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus. In that same time span, 124 individuals died from COVID-19. The NYDOH's weekly flu surveillance report with data through...
New York joins other 5 other states, allowing human composting
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — In an effort to minimize carbon dioxide emissions into the air, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize human composting after death. This process, also known as natural organic reduction, allows a human body to be put into a reusable vessel with biodegradable...
Ithaca area man arrested after setting occupied building on fire
ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca Police responded to a structure fire on South Cayuga Street in the city late Tuesday, Jan. 3. Following an investigation, authorities identified Aaron J. Blume, 36, of Enfield as the suspect. According to the Ithaca Police department, Blume is alleged to have entered the building...
Animals perish in trailer home fire in Cayuga County
SEMPRONIUS, N.Y. — At approximately 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Cayuga County EMS received a 911 call for a residential fire at 5994 Franklin Road in Sempronius, N.Y. Firefighters from multiple local departments arrived on the scene to fire and heavy smoke coming out of the back of the home. There...
