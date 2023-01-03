My Sister's Closet, WFHB radio and IU Cinema need help. Can you volunteer?

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network is your source for information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply City endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 40 Days of Peace volunteer opportunities

My Sister’s Closet of Monroe County is a nonprofit organization established to build a stronger community and promote economic self-sufficiency by providing women with professional support services and tools for success. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, and during the 40 days of Peace between Jan. 16–Feb. 24, My Sister’s Closet will host multiple volunteer opportunities in the spirit of service. Opportunities include site cleaning, shoe and purse shining, donation sorting, seasonal relocation of donations, data entry, tagging, maintenance, and more. These opportunities will feature a reflection on the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr., by choosing a volunteer each hour to read an MLK quote to the rest of the volunteers. These quotes will focus on how helping others become successful, independent citizens proves Dr. King’s proposition that “Everybody can be great because everyone can serve.” Learn more and sign-up today by visiting https://tinyurl.com/MLK-Day-volunteering and https://tinyurl.com/40-days-of-service.

WFHB Community Radio

Are you interested in learning a new skill, meeting new people in the community, and getting involved? Then WFHB Community Radio may be your answer. WFHB exists to celebrate and increase local cultural diversity and provide an open forum for the exchange of ideas. Current volunteer opportunities for DJs, software developers, system administrators, web techs, audio engineers, music librarians, news reporters, and more are needed to help this volunteer-powered and listener-supported radio. New volunteer orientations are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. and interested volunteers should RSVP through email to volunteer@wfhb.org. You can learn more about WFHB opportunities and sign up for specific needs today by visiting https://tinyurl.com/WFHB-radio or contacting Kirsten Payton at 812-323-1200 or volunteer@wfhb.org.

IU Cinema volunteer orientation

Anyone can volunteer at IU Cinema! As a volunteer usher, you assure patrons have an exceptional experience. Sometimes that means greeting patrons warmly, scanning their tickets, and handing out programs. Other times, you may answer questions about IU Cinema and its films, address patron feedback, and ensure patron comfort and safety during screenings. Interested? Sign up today for the upcoming volunteer orientation on Jan. 20 from 3-5 p.m. For more details, check out the IU Cinema Volunteer Information page at https://cinema.indiana.edu/support-cinema/volunteer.html or contact Kirsten Kosik at kirkosik@iu.edu or 812-855-2646.

Community Wish List Spotlight

Let Your Goods Do Good in the Community!

Browse the BVN Community Wish Lists to discover exactly what is needed by our local social service, cultural, environmental, and animal welfare organizations. Take the time to purchase a few items or organize a collection drive or house party for the organizations you care about!

Feeling Generous? Add a few extra items from the Wish List to your shopping list when hitting those retail sales.

Downsizing or Moving? Re-home your used, but in good condition items to a Wish List organization.

Upgrading? Offer last year's model to one of our Wish List organizations.

View the BVN Community Wish Lists at https://tinyurl.com/BVN-community-wish-list.

You can find current in-kind, material needs on the year-round Community Wish List at bloomingtonvolunteernetwork.org/communitywishlist.