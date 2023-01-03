ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

My Sister's Closet, WFHB radio and IU Cinema need help. Can you volunteer?

By Special to the H-T
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 5 days ago

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network is your source for information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply City endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 40 Days of Peace volunteer opportunities

My Sister’s Closet of Monroe County is a nonprofit organization established to build a stronger community and promote economic self-sufficiency by providing women with professional support services and tools for success. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, and during the 40 days of Peace between Jan. 16–Feb. 24, My Sister’s Closet will host multiple volunteer opportunities in the spirit of service. Opportunities include site cleaning, shoe and purse shining, donation sorting, seasonal relocation of donations, data entry, tagging, maintenance, and more. These opportunities will feature a reflection on the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr., by choosing a volunteer each hour to read an MLK quote to the rest of the volunteers. These quotes will focus on how helping others become successful, independent citizens proves Dr. King’s proposition that “Everybody can be great because everyone can serve.” Learn more and sign-up today by visiting https://tinyurl.com/MLK-Day-volunteering and https://tinyurl.com/40-days-of-service.

WFHB Community Radio

Are you interested in learning a new skill, meeting new people in the community, and getting involved? Then WFHB Community Radio may be your answer. WFHB exists to celebrate and increase local cultural diversity and provide an open forum for the exchange of ideas. Current volunteer opportunities for DJs, software developers, system administrators, web techs, audio engineers, music librarians, news reporters, and more are needed to help this volunteer-powered and listener-supported radio. New volunteer orientations are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. and interested volunteers should RSVP through email to volunteer@wfhb.org. You can learn more about WFHB opportunities and sign up for specific needs today by visiting https://tinyurl.com/WFHB-radio or contacting Kirsten Payton at 812-323-1200 or volunteer@wfhb.org.

IU Cinema volunteer orientation

Anyone can volunteer at IU Cinema! As a volunteer usher, you assure patrons have an exceptional experience. Sometimes that means greeting patrons warmly, scanning their tickets, and handing out programs. Other times, you may answer questions about IU Cinema and its films, address patron feedback, and ensure patron comfort and safety during screenings. Interested? Sign up today for the upcoming volunteer orientation on Jan. 20 from 3-5 p.m. For more details, check out the IU Cinema Volunteer Information page at https://cinema.indiana.edu/support-cinema/volunteer.html or contact Kirsten Kosik at kirkosik@iu.edu or 812-855-2646.

Community Wish List Spotlight

Let Your Goods Do Good in the Community!

Browse the BVN Community Wish Lists to discover exactly what is needed by our local social service, cultural, environmental, and animal welfare organizations. Take the time to purchase a few items or organize a collection drive or house party for the organizations you care about!

Feeling Generous? Add a few extra items from the Wish List to your shopping list when hitting those retail sales.

Downsizing or Moving? Re-home your used, but in good condition items to a Wish List organization.

Upgrading? Offer last year's model to one of our Wish List organizations.

View the BVN Community Wish Lists at https://tinyurl.com/BVN-community-wish-list.

You can find current in-kind, material needs on the year-round Community Wish List at bloomingtonvolunteernetwork.org/communitywishlist.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

IU Health Bloomington celebrates its first baby of 2023

BLOOMINGTON – IU Health Bloomington congratulates parents, Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, on the birth of their child, Annalee Gracelynn Ward, on Sunday, Jan. 1. Annalee Gracelynn Ward entered the world at 3:22 a.m., making her the first New Year’s Baby for the. hospital. She weighs 7...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

'It's still so confusing' | Avon couple questioned after their trash ends up in theater's dumpster

AVON, Ind. — For Katrina Meyer, having her trash collected every Tuesday has never been a problem. On Wednesday, she said her husband received an unusual voicemail message. "I listened to it, and they said that they were calling from Regal Shiloh Crossing 18 movie theater in Avon, and that they had found some of our trash in their dumpster and that we aren't allowed to dump there," said Meyer.
AVON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Annita G. Cox

EDFORD – Annita G. Cox, 60, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at IU Health Hospice House. Born January 19, 1962, in Bedford, she was the daughter of James Edward and Gail Louise (Speer) Connerley. Annita was self-employed as a beautician. She was an avid sports fan; a big...
BEDFORD, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus police officer rejoins department

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) welcomed back a former member of the force after he was sworn in by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop on Tuesday morning. John Searle (CPD #195) is a graduate of the University of Akron where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Emergency Management. He was previously a Columbus police officer from 2006 to 2016 and was also the department’s K-9 handler before returning to Ohio to continue his law enforcement career seven years ago.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Health department closes Indianapolis food mart after viral video of disturbing conditions

INDIANAPOLIS — Videos posted on social media over the weekend prompted the Marion County Public Health Department to shut down a northeast side food mart. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show pans of food laying on the floor of Jordan's Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches and what appears to be workers in the kitchen preparing food with no shoes on.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
CBS Philly

Bryan Kohberger stopped twice by state police in Indiana en route to Pa.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Indiana State Police released body camera video showing Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of fatally stabbing four college students in Idaho, being pulled over along with his father on Dec. 15. The pair was driving from Washington to Pennsylvania, a trip they had pre-planned.According to Indiana State Police, Kohberger was behind the wheel when he was stopped on I-70 outside of Indianapolis for "following too closely."Indiana State Police claim at the top of the stop, there was no information available for a suspect in the Idaho murders.That same day, a Hancock County, Indiana sheriff's deputy also pulled Kohberger over, also for "following too closely."Both times, authorities say Kohberger was given a verbal warning.Kohberger waived extradition Tuesday before a judge in a Monroe County courtroom.Kohberger was arrested in the Poconos last week, charged with first-degree murder and burglary.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Missing Hancock County man found dead, no foul play suspected

UPDATE: The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department stated Chad Denzler was found dead. No foul play is suspected. —————————————— HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Monday. The sheriff’s department said Chad Denzler was last seen walking away from […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 3, 2023

4:31 p.m. David Thomas, 39, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 4:32 p.m. Jeremiah Johnson, 28, Williams, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Incidents – January 2. 1:12 a.m. Traffic...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

15-year-old dies following accidental shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – A 15-year-old is dead following an accidental shooting on Indy’s east side. The death marks the city’s first homicide of 2023. Police said the shooting appears to be unintentional, but can still serve as a safety lesson for everyone. Around 2:45 Monday afternoon, a teenager showed up at Community East Hospital with a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

First homicide of 2023 stems from teenager shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The first homicide of 2023 was the result of a shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Monday, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stated that at 2:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Community East Hospital on report of a walk-in person shot. Officer reported locating a teenage male at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

17-year-old found dead in vehicle on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Ingram Street around 3:30 p.m. and found Brandon Banks, 17, inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. IMPD is currently asking anyone with video footage or information on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy