Aces of Trades: After growing up in beauty shop, Robinette-Rife now owns Class Act School of Cosmetology

CHILLICOTHE – She grew up with a desire to work like her mother. And she has – sort of.

“I grew up in a beauty shop,” recalled Colleen Robinette-Rife. “My mom was a hairdresser and owned a salon in Laurelville called The Village Set with Sue Ann Hinton. I always thought it was the best life, being in a small town, being in the heart of it all, and making people feel great.”

“I was a tomboy and played lots of softball,” she added, “but I always wanted to be a hairdresser and be a salon owner. I never thought I would be an instructor.”

Today, Robinette-Rife owns The Class Act School of Cosmetology.

“I’m the owner and instructor, and sometimes I just become the mother,” she said with a laugh.

“It makes my heart smile,” she added, “to meet all these amazing stylists and watch them grow and learn and become amazing people and stylists.”

Robinette-Rife grew up in Laurelville, graduated from Logan Elm in 1983, then Class Act School of Cosmetology in 2003.

“I started cosmetology at Ohio State School of Cosmetology but life got in the way,” she said. “You could call me a beauty school drop-out. That’s why I tell all the girls, ‘If I can make it, so can you.’ In 2003 I went back to cosmetology school at the Class Act and finished.”

“In 2009,” she remembered, “my niece Blayne Stevens called me and said the school needs help. So I called the previous owner and he hired me over the phone. And it all began. That’s how I purchased the school.”

“Colleen is the perfect owner for the Class Act School of Cosmetology,” assessed her niece, Blayne Stevens. “She cares about people and has been involved in some aspect of the beauty industry most of her life, whether it be her job or volunteering time to help develop pageant queens. The Class Act School of Cosmetology is a gem for the city of Chillicothe. Colleen keeps the school up to date on the latest and greatest beauty trends. She’s one of a kind and I’m blessed she’s loved me all my life and her students will be blessed to have her in theirs.”

“I love it,” Robinette-Rife responded. “You start people out and watch them grow into the field they love. The students become family. I absolutely love it.”

The Class Act School of Cosmetology is located at 49 E Main St. in Chillicothe. For more information, call 740-773-2611 or look on Facebook.

