Jen Shah of 'Real Housewives' gets 6 1/2-year prison term. NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has sentenced a member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” to 6 1/2 years in prison for helping to defraud thousands of people nationwide in a telemarketing scam. Jennifer Shah sobbed Friday as she apologized for the fraud and said she hopes to eventually reimburse all the victims. She told a New York courtroom packed with relatives and friends that she is nothing like her character on TV. Prosecutors sought a 10-year prison term, citing her life of luxury, including a $7 million mansion in Park City, Utah, a Porsche and luxury goods.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO