For the first time this season, the Pierre Governor basketball teams both were defeated on the same day as the Washington Warriors got the better of both teams on Saturday. The girls were back on the road for the first time since its opening weekend sweep of the Rapid City Schools. However, the Warriors picked up its fourth win of the season to improve to 4-0 on the year with a score of 57-49. It’s just the first loss of the season for the Governors who will get another tough test on Thursday when they travel to Pine Ridge to take on Lakota Tech.

PIERRE, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO