Too Many Turnovers Drop Charger Boys to 0-3
The Highmore Harrold Pirates showed their veteran savvy on the court, and the Sully Buttes Chargers made it easier for them by turning the ball over too many times en route to a 66-52 Pirate victory Thursday night at the Hyde County Auditorium in Highmore. It was parents night for...
Sully Buttes and Highmore-Harrold Clash in Onida
The Sully Buttes Charger Girls look to remain undefeated on the season as they host Region 6B foe in the Highmore-Harrold Pirates tonight in Onida. A day after the boys team played in Highmore, the girls will have their chance to compete in Onida. So far the Chargers are 4-0 on the year with three of the four games having a running clock. Meanwhile, the Pirates picked up its first win on Tuesday with a win over the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes to improve to 1-3 on the year.
Stanley County Splits Doubleheader in McLaughlin
The Stanley County Buffaloes would earn a split of the doubleheader in McLaughlin on Thursday as the girls would pick up its second win while the boys would fall. The Lady Buffs are now 2-5 on the season and have played three solid games in a row, going 2-1 in those three games. Thursday they would pick up a 49-36 victory over the Mustangs. This comes off the heels of an eight point loss to Highmore-Harrold and a four point win over Herreid/Selby Area. The Lady Buffs would take the momentum into Saturday when they play Aberdeen Christian in the Redfield Classic.
Governors Swept by Washington in Split Matchups
For the first time this season, the Pierre Governor basketball teams both were defeated on the same day as the Washington Warriors got the better of both teams on Saturday. The girls were back on the road for the first time since its opening weekend sweep of the Rapid City Schools. However, the Warriors picked up its fourth win of the season to improve to 4-0 on the year with a score of 57-49. It’s just the first loss of the season for the Governors who will get another tough test on Thursday when they travel to Pine Ridge to take on Lakota Tech.
Lady Buffs Defeat Aberdeen Christian for Second Straight Win
The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes had a successful day at the Redfield Classic on Saturday as they would defeat the Aberdeen Christian Knights 40-28 for its second straight win. The Lady Buffs have improved its record to 3-6 on the season and have now won three of the last four...
Pierre Gymnastics Take Home First Place in Triangular
The Pierre Governor gymnastics team would take home the overall team win on Thursday in Aberdeen beating both Aberdeen Central and the Stanley County Buffaloes. Pierre would finish with a 132.35 while Aberdeen had a 129.9 and Stanley County with a 120. The Governors had a first place finisher in all four categories as Isabel Jirsa was first in the floor routine with a 8.7, Ryen Sheppick in the beam and bars routines with an 8.85 and 8.0 and Nevaeh Karber in the vault at 8.9. Sheppick would take home the All-Around win with a 34.05 while Karber was just 0.05 point behind her at 34.
South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Approves Permit For North Bend Wind Farm In Hughes, Hyde Counties
PIERRE — Hughes County is now home to its first wind farm. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Thursday approved a permit to construct the North Bend Wind Farm project along the Hughes/Hyde County border. Brett Koenecke has been guiding North Bend through the P-U-C’s approval process…. Commissioners...
Hughes County Commission Approves Health Savings Account Dollar Amount
PIERRE — The Hughes County Commission has set the level for a heath savings account tied into the county’s health insurance policy for 2023. Commission Chair Connie Hohn says she’s talked over a proposal with department heads and the rest of the Commission…. Commissioner Rob Fines says...
Noem Sworn In To Second Term As Governor Saturday
PIERRE — Governor Kristi Noem and other constitutional officers along with a handful of state lawmakers were given their oaths of office Saturday at the State Capitol in Pierre. For South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven it was his first time swearing in a governor…. Noem was introduced...
