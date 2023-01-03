Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start Investigation
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore
3 Delicious Pizza Places in Columbia
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot wounds
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT| Wintry mix moves into Maryland Sunday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated January 7, 11 p.m.) A weather alert is posted for Sunday night through Monday morning as a wintry mix moves into Maryland. Sunday will start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s before reaching the 40s by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase ahead of the next weather-maker.
foxbaltimore.com
Wintry mix moves in by end of weekend in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 6 a.m. January 6 — Gradual cooling trend and turning potentially unsettled by the end of the weekend as a wintry mix moves into Baltimore. Clouds give way to sun Friday with highs in the brisk low 50s. A wintry feel returns for the weekend....
foxbaltimore.com
1 person rescued from fire in north Baltimore city Saturday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from a fire in north Baltimore on Saturday evening, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says the victim was taken from the home on the 1300 block of Lakeside Ave and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There...
foxbaltimore.com
Residents uncertain about safety after over 200 youth cause disturbance in Towson Town
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some Towson residents feel uncertainty about being safe at the Towson Town Center after a large disturbance involving over 200 youth last weekend. Gill Walk grew up in Towson and says the recent incidents in the area is like nothing he has ever seen. When asked...
foxbaltimore.com
Ahead of squeegee enforcement, Mayor Scott and collaborative hold kick-off party
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Just days before the crackdown begins on squeegee kids at some of Baltimore’s busiest intersections, a hiring event was held to connect the kids to potential jobs. The celebration comes as critics continue to sound the alarm that the plan moving forward is not the best solution for the city.
foxbaltimore.com
49-Year-old man in serious condition after drive-by shooting in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 49-Year-old man is in serious condition after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the Glen neighborhood of northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say at around 4:50 p.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Bancroft Road...
foxbaltimore.com
Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
foxbaltimore.com
Help police find missing 17-year-old girl, last seen in Towson
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Help Baltimore County Police find missing 17-year-old Hermonie Quick. The department says she stands at 5’2 and weighs 143 lbs. Police say Quick was last seen in the Towson area wearing a black tank top, leopard pants, and white crocs. Baltimore County police ask...
foxbaltimore.com
Multiple vehicle accident at Edgewood Plaza Shopping Center in Harford County
HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — Fire crews have cleared a multiple-vehicle accident at the Edgewood Plaza shopping center in Harford County. Firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company can be seen on Hanson Rd and Edgewood Rd on the scene of the incident. One car is visibly smashed on its...
foxbaltimore.com
World of Pets Contest
WBFF WORLD OF PETS EXPO OFFICIAL CALL-IN CONTEST RULES. Station Address: WBFF, 2000 West 41st Street, Baltimore MD 21211. Contest Area: Baltimore City, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Anne Arundel and Harford Counties. Contest Sponsor(s): World of Pets Expo. Prize Provider(s): World of Pets Expo. Age of Eligibility: Eighteen (18) Contest Period:...
foxbaltimore.com
Some blame Popeyes, others blame City Schools after 5 students shot Wednesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders and city residents were quick to point fingers over who bears responsibility after Wednesday’s mass shooting at Edmondson Village Shopping Center. The violence left a 16-year-old dead and four other teenagers injured. All five victims were students at Edmondson Westside High School who...
foxbaltimore.com
DPW misses deadline to report to city officials, public on return to weekly recycling plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s a new year, but the same trash troubles remain for city residents. This week, the Department of Public Works (DPW) missed a key deadline to create its plan for returning to weekly recycling. “Clearly, there's no sense of urgency,” says Councilman Yitzy Schleifer.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland store sold $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Friday night's Mega Million's drawing did not create any multi-millionaires, but it did create one millionaire here in Maryland. According to the Maryland Lottery, the $1 million winning ticket was sold at Marlboro Liquors located at 5725 Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro. Friday's drawing had a...
foxbaltimore.com
"Da Cousins -N- Comedy Tour" at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men, one and the same, a part of the entertainment industry, are taking over the Baltimore Comedy Factory this weekend. The "Cousins of Comedy" Ed Lover and Talent share more about their show.
foxbaltimore.com
Community activist says juveniles are influenced by music, 'It glorifies destruction"
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Tuesday, one student was killed and four others were injured when two gunmen opened fire outside the Edmondson Village Shopping Center, across the street from Edmonson West High School. The student killed was later identified as 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey. Sources said the students were going...
foxbaltimore.com
30-year-old man dies in car crash in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man died in a car crash on Thursday in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of The Alameda. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a Chevy...
foxbaltimore.com
Will state leaders support legislation that's tough-on-crime youth crime in Annapolis?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The first week of the new year has been a violent one for young people in Baltimore City. Wednesday, five teenage students were shot, one of them killed, across the street from Edmondson-Westside High School. Just yesterday, two more teenage students were shot behind a home...
foxbaltimore.com
Howard County Exec. Calvin Ball named Maryland Association of Counties President
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was elected as the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) President at the Annual meeting and Board Installation of the MACo Winter Conference. Howard County Office of Public Information Administrator Mark Miller said Ball is the first MACo president from Howard County...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Inspector General calls Ivan Bates' Town Hall 'historic'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly elected Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday, with what appeared to be a renewed alliance in the fight against crime and separation from the policies of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's new juvenile law bars police from charging gun-offenders 12-year-old and under
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At MacArthur Middle School in Fort Meade, officers found a 12-year old packing a bag containing a handgun, a loaded magazine and loose ammunition. Because the suspect is 12, he will not be criminally charged. Maryland's new juvenile justice reform law now bars police from charging...
