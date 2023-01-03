ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT| Wintry mix moves into Maryland Sunday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated January 7, 11 p.m.) A weather alert is posted for Sunday night through Monday morning as a wintry mix moves into Maryland. Sunday will start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s before reaching the 40s by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase ahead of the next weather-maker.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Wintry mix moves in by end of weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 6 a.m. January 6 — Gradual cooling trend and turning potentially unsettled by the end of the weekend as a wintry mix moves into Baltimore. Clouds give way to sun Friday with highs in the brisk low 50s. A wintry feel returns for the weekend....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 person rescued from fire in north Baltimore city Saturday evening

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from a fire in north Baltimore on Saturday evening, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says the victim was taken from the home on the 1300 block of Lakeside Ave and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Help police find missing 17-year-old girl, last seen in Towson

BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Help Baltimore County Police find missing 17-year-old Hermonie Quick. The department says she stands at 5’2 and weighs 143 lbs. Police say Quick was last seen in the Towson area wearing a black tank top, leopard pants, and white crocs. Baltimore County police ask...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

World of Pets Contest

WBFF WORLD OF PETS EXPO OFFICIAL CALL-IN CONTEST RULES. Station Address: WBFF, 2000 West 41st Street, Baltimore MD 21211. Contest Area: Baltimore City, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Anne Arundel and Harford Counties. Contest Sponsor(s): World of Pets Expo. Prize Provider(s): World of Pets Expo. Age of Eligibility: Eighteen (18) Contest Period:...
foxbaltimore.com

Some blame Popeyes, others blame City Schools after 5 students shot Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders and city residents were quick to point fingers over who bears responsibility after Wednesday’s mass shooting at Edmondson Village Shopping Center. The violence left a 16-year-old dead and four other teenagers injured. All five victims were students at Edmondson Westside High School who...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland store sold $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Friday night's Mega Million's drawing did not create any multi-millionaires, but it did create one millionaire here in Maryland. According to the Maryland Lottery, the $1 million winning ticket was sold at Marlboro Liquors located at 5725 Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro. Friday's drawing had a...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

30-year-old man dies in car crash in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man died in a car crash on Thursday in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of The Alameda. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a Chevy...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Inspector General calls Ivan Bates' Town Hall 'historic'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly elected Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday, with what appeared to be a renewed alliance in the fight against crime and separation from the policies of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy