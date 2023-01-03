Kentucky vs LSU basketball: How to watch, stream and follow live updates from SEC game

Here is the information you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Kentucky men's basketball hosts LSU in Lexington on Tuesday.

The Wildcats are 9-4 after an 86-63 victory over rival Louisville last week. The Tigers, just ahead of the Wildcats in the "others receiving votes" portion of the newest Associated Press poll, are 12-1 overall. They also are 1-0 in the SEC, after upsetting then-No. 9 Arkansas last week in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU's lone setback this season was a two-point loss to Kansas State in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

When is the Kentucky vs LSU basketball game?

When: 8 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Jan. 3

Where: Rupp Arena (20,500)

What channel is the UK vs LSU basketball game on?

The game will be televised live on ESPN.

Eligible subscribers can find the game on Spectrum 28, DISH Network 140 and DirecTV 206.

How to stream Kentucky-LSU basketball game?

You can watch the game through WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app, ESPN+ or fuboTV.

How to stream the Kentucky basketball vs LSU game for free?

You can stream SEC Network on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial here, and can get a free trial with fuboTV here.

How to listen to the UK basketball vs LSU game on the radio?

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

What is the series history for Kentucky vs LSU men's basketball?

The Wildcats have a commanding edge in the all-time series, leading the Tigers 92-28. UK has won seven of the past 10 meetings.

Who to follow on Twitter for updates on the UK-LSU game?

Follow UK football and basketball reporter Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) for updates. You can also follow the official account for each team at @KentuckyMBB and @LSUBasketball.

Kentucky men's basketball vs LSU live updates, score, highlights

