Ryann Barry would drop in 30 points in a career high as the Pierre Governors would defeat the Lincoln Patriots 59-41 on Thursday night at home. Pierre would go down 5-0 and 8-3 early in the first quarter but would use a 11-3 run to close out the quarter to lead 14-11 at the break and would never trail again. Pierre opened up a 30-15 lead at half time as Barry would score 13 points in the quarter to outscore the Patriots herself 13-4. Barry would hit for another 16 points in the second half as she couldn’t miss from beyond the arc hitting six three’s in the game. Remi Price and Reese Terwilliger would add in 11 and 10 respectively for the unbeaten Govs. Pierre controlled the glass and frustrated the Patriots into 10 first half turnovers to open up the separation needed for the win and improve to 6-0. Charity Lemeir would have 14 points to lead the way for Lincoln as they drop to 2-4.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO