Cloud-A-Thon
You’ve heard of a telethon…well, so far 2023 in West Michigan has been a cloud-a-thon. The pic. above was Saturday PM at the Holland Channel. You can see the Holland “Big Red” Lighthouse and some ice lingering at the shore. That ice formed mainly in the week before Christmas. You can also see the endless gray sky.
How to properly perform CPR & use an AED
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us have heard about Buffalo Bill’s player Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field earlier this week. While we still don’t know the specific cause of the collapse, this is a time where we can all be more knowledgeable about the proper way to perform CPR and use an AED.
Looking ahead to the 2023 West Michigan music scene
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re kicking off a new segment that you’ll see monthly here on eightWest, centered around all things West Michigan music! There’s no better person to turn to for all of this than the editor and publisher of Local Spins – John Sinkevics.
Get a new camper or RV before camping season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Did you know in the state of Michigan, you’re never more than a half hour away from a state park or state forest campground? Camping has grown in popularity over the years and next week, you get a chance to check out campers and RVs in the warm of DeVos Place.
KCAS Pets of the Week: Coco and Xzibit
This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two cute dogs who love to play and go outside. (Jan. 6, 2023) This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two cute dogs who love to play and go outside. (Jan. 6, 2023)
Riverside MS student known for being ‘quiet leader’ in the classroom
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s student of the week is from Riverside Middle School. Aman Negash is in the eighth grade and moved to the area from East Africa about six years ago. The school’s principal said Aman is a phenomenal student and the first one...
“Six” hits Broadway Grand Rapids next week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re giving you a sneak peek of an award winning Broadway show that’s coming to Grand Rapids next week. “Six” has won 23 awards including a Tony for best original score and stars six amazing women portraying wives of Henry the 8th. It’s been receiving rave reviews on stages across the country. Today we’re joined by Didi Romero, who plays Katherine Howard, to talk about the production!
Sheriff: Family of 4 dead in Allegan Co. murder-suicide
Sheriff's deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in Allegan County Saturday. (Jan. 7, 2023) Sheriff: Family of 4 dead in Allegan Co. murder-suicide. Sheriff's deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning...
Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law
An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
Police: 38-year-old man shot, injured in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man was taken to the hospital after police found him with a gunshot wound in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood. Around 4 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were called to Vernon Street near Belford Street for reports of someone shot.
Free programs & events at Hackley Public Library
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a brand new year which means a whole schedule full of new programs and events at Hackley Public Library! During the month of January, Hackley Library has several programs and events for all ages, which are all free to enjoy!. Mallory joins...
