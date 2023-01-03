Read full article on original website
Emporia State to host Central Missouri
The Emporia State basketball teams host Central Missouri Saturday afternoon. The Lady Hornets will be looking to end a 4-game MIAA losing skid against the 7th-ranked Jennies. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they still have a lot to play for. The Emporia State men will look to build off...
Emporia High basketball sweeps Topeka High
The Emporia High basketball teams continued their winning ways Friday against Topeka High. The Lady Spartans defeated the Lady Trojans, 51-40, in a battle of ranked teams. Emporia High jumped out to a 15-3 lead and never looked back despite Topeka High pulling within single digits in the fourth quarter.
Emporia High divers compete at Wichita North
The Emporia High diving team had two divers compete in the Wichita North diving invitational Friday. Braxton Higgins won the meet with a score of 504.75. Kager Ochs finished seventh with a score of 280.90. Up next for the Spartan divers is Tuesday at Topeka.
Emporia High wrestling teams head to Dodge City; bowling opens season in Wichita
Two Emporia High programs are in action Saturday. The Emporia High wrestling teams both travel to Dodge City for their first tournaments of the new year. Senior Nick Marcum will be wrestling at 190 pounds for the Spartans. Freshman Kensley Medrano will be wrestling at 125 for the Lady Spartans.
Emporia State basketball teams host Lincoln in return to White Auditorium
The Emporia State basketball teams host Lincoln Thursday night as the Lady Hornets and Hornets begin a stretch of playing 6 of their next 8 games at White Auditorium. The Emporia State women are looking to end a 3-game-losing skid in MIAA play. Even though Lincoln has not won a game in MIAA play Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they cannot take Lincoln lightly.
Emporia State men win, women lose to Lincoln
The Emporia State men defeated Lincoln 57-48 Thursday night. The Hornets never trailed. Their biggest lead was by 16 in the first half. Lincoln cut the lead to 3 in the 2nd half but Emporia State was able to hold on for the win. Owen Long led Emporia State in...
Kansas and Kansas State on the road Saturday
Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Jayhawks play at West Virginia. Kansas Coach Bill Self says they need to keep improving. Tipoff in Morgantown is set for 5 pm. The game will be broadcast on KVOE 1400AM/96.9FM with coverage beginning at 3:30 pm. Kansas...
Kansas State defeats Baylor 97-95 in overtime
Kansas State defeated another ranked team on the road holding on for a 97-95 win over 19th-ranked Baylor in overtime Saturday. There were 20 lead changes in the game and 8 ties. Kansas States’ biggest lead was by 8 in the 2nd half. Baylor’s biggest lead was by 6....
Olpe sweeps Hartford in first Area Game of the Week of 2023
The Olpe Eagles soared over Hartford to pick up back-to-back wins in the first Area Game of the Week matchup of 2023 Friday night. The Olpe Girls managed to hold Hartford to single digits in every quarter of their 53-20 victory. Olpe would lead by just four points at the...
Emporia High boys swimming takes third in first meet of 2023; diving heads to Wichita North
The Emporia High boys swim team finished in third place in its home meet Thursday. Emporia High finished with 306 points behind Topeka Seaman and Topeka High. Coach Jamie Dawson says she saw some good swims from her younger swimmers. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Logan Woydziak, Shane Anderson,...
Visit Emporia Pledge coming soon
Visit Emporia is preparing for a brand-new venture. On KVOE’s Talk of Emporia on Wednesday, Director LeLan Dains outlined the Visit Emporia Pledge, which offers tourists a chance to get invested in the community in two main ways. The pledge has three “pillars:” social responsibility, environmental responsibility and cultural...
Two semis collide west of Emporia, one driver cited
One semi driver was cited after two semis collided west of Emporia late Thursday afternoon. The crash happened in the 300 block of US Highway 50, about three miles west of Emporia’s western city limits, and developed just after 4:45 pm. Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early says 49-year-old Shannon Owen was westbound in a tanker trailer and was waiting to turn into A-1 Pump and Jet Services when that semi was rear-ended by a refrigerator trailer driven by Jasvir Singh of Fresno, California.
Jim Kessler to receive Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement award
Shortly after announcing the Annual Meeting date of Jan. 20, the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce didn’t wait around to start naming honorees. Chamber President and CEO Jeanine McKenna says Jim Kessler is the 2023 recipient of the Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award. McKenna says the award is one way the chamber can thank Kessler for all of his years of dedicated service to the community.
Funding for potential expansion to be a major goal for Humane Society of the Flint Hills in 2023
The Humane Society of the Flint Hills is deep in the “idea phase” for potentially growing its local operations. During an appearance on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia Friday, Humane Society Director Stephanie Achille says fundraising for that purpose will be a major focus for the agency over the course of 2023. According to Achille, the last significant expansion or update came in the early 2000s when the current animal shelter was constructed.
USD 253 hosting pair of fundraisers to support Camp Hope summer program
USD 253 Emporia has a pair of fundraising opportunities coming up over the course of the next week all to support summer camp experiences for the district’s special needs students. Emporia High School will be hosting a sensory-friendly movie and game day Saturday at 2 pm. The cost to...
One transported following vehicle tree collision west of Bushong
An Emporia man was hospitalized after his vehicle struck a tree near Bushong early Saturday afternoon. Emporia/Lyon County, Allen Admire and Morris County EMS as well as Lyon County Deputies were called to the 300 block of US Highway 56, a mile west of Bushong, for an injury crash around 1:40 pm. According to Deputy Jody Meyers, 46-year-old Mark Hanson of Emporia was westbound on 56 in a 2019 Nissan Sentra.
Kansas Gas Service offering in person assistance for LIEAP program application process
The Kansas Gas Service is offering assistance to energy customers with utility payments. Kansas Gas representatives will be teaming up with several agencies across the state for a series of events that will provide in-person assistance to customers looking to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Kansas Gas Service Manager of Public Relations Dawn Tripp says the additional assistance comes as the gas service recognizes the difficult financial times many of their customers are undoubtedly facing.
Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting set for Jan. 20
Supporting announcements are coming soon as the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce prepares for its Annual Meeting. The event is Jan. 20 at Emporia State’s Memorial Union Webb Hall. On KVOE’s Talk of Emporia on Wednesday, Chamber President and CEO Jeanine McKenna says it’s a relief to be back on schedule after two years of COVID-19.
Lyon County History Center to host program on genealogy as Historical Society kicks off 85th anniversary year
The Lyon County Historical Society is now into year 85 of its existence and the Lyon County History Center will be holding a special event Monday afternoon to kick off the anniversary year. The history center will be playing host to Dr. Kim Stanley who will be speaking on the...
HomeServe agrees to $850,000 payment for alleged violations of Kansas Consumer Protection Act
A company approved for warranty business involving the City of Emporia will pay money to Kansas state government and to consumers in the state for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. As part of a consent judgment involving the company, Kansas Attorney General’s Office and Sedgwick County Attorney’s...
