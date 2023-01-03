The Humane Society of the Flint Hills is deep in the “idea phase” for potentially growing its local operations. During an appearance on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia Friday, Humane Society Director Stephanie Achille says fundraising for that purpose will be a major focus for the agency over the course of 2023. According to Achille, the last significant expansion or update came in the early 2000s when the current animal shelter was constructed.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO