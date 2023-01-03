Read full article on original website
From the Archives: Pearlstein Today: Upping the Ante
Philip Pearlstein died on Dec. 17, 2022. To commemorate his life and career, we revisit this article that originally appeared in the February 1984 issue of A.i.A. Related Articles Philip Pearlstein, Whose Nude Portraits Defined Realist Painting, Dies at 98 'A True Pioneer': Friends and Colleagues Remember Linda Nochlin Francis Picabia, Art-World Jailer: Philip Pearlstein on 'One of the Prime Movers of Modern Art,' in 1970 At regular intervals since the advent of Abstract Expressionism there have been declarations heralding the imminent comeback of “Realism,” but these announcements have proved themselves to be more in the line of conservative wishful thinking than a fair...
Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
Native American artists' collective founder revealed to be white: Report
A woman who co-founded an LGBT Native American artists' collective has left the organization after it was reported she was actually white.
The best photography shows of 2022
The first UK exhibition of Roy DeCarava’s photography in more than 30 years was a sustained study in the quietly mesmeric power of light and shadow. Whether through formal portraits or mysterious landscapes and interiors, DeCarava imbued the everyday experience of Black urban life in America with a hushed reverence and formal rigour that brought to life a world that was all but invisible to the mainstream. This retrospective was a revelatory glimpse of a singular way of seeing that spanned six decades and constantly evaded the obvious. As his widow, Sherry Turner DeCarava, who curated the exhibition, put it: “He was defined by aesthetics, not just geography or sociology.”
Jane Fonda to sell trove of art at upcoming Christie's auction
Works from the actor and activist's personal collection will be sold at a New York auction later this month.
Artist Jenny Holzer: ‘Women are not horrible. We’re largely not the problem’
The Big Moose Deli & Country Store, in the small town of Hoosick in Upstate New York, is nearly overwhelmed by its outsized red-lettered signs advertising cider doughnuts, maple syrup, souvenirs and a military discount. Two miles north is the farm where, since the 1980s, the artist Jenny Holzer has lived. She and her six-person team work inside a grey corrugated metal barn they refer to as “the warehouse”. Tucked tidily into a sloping hay field, it is indiscernible among the other barns along the same road: there is nothing to suggest it houses the work of one of the world’s most celebrated living conceptual artists.
Giorgio Morandi review – sublime still lives shimmer with mystery and joy
Humble, haunting and deeply enigmatic, these masterful paintings resist obvious symbolism to show us the poetry of the everyday
Attention Collectors! This Artsy $6.5 Million Westchester Compound Comes With a 70-Piece Sculpture Park
For art collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin, their Westchester compound is a bit like living in a museum. Now, the couple’s prized piece of real estate is up for grabs and surprise, there’s no shortage of space to showcase your artworks. The Mallin’s longtime residence spans 14 bucolic acres in New York’s exclusive Pound Ridge enclave. Known as Buckthorn, it comprises a whopping eight total structures. There’s everything from a circa 1930s estate to a secondary lake house, not to mention two charming guest cottages, a caretaker’s home and two garages. Also on-site are an in-ground pool, a 9,200-square-foot art barn, along with the property’s artsy...
Ancient Feminine Power: “She Who Wrote” at the Morgan Library
In a small dark gallery at the Morgan Library sit three clay tablets bearing cuneiform script. The text, written in the dead Mesopotamian language of Sumerian, reveals some facts that destabilized my understanding of society’s origins. Written by history’s first known author, Enheduanna—a poet, priestess, and, yes, woman—they record a hymn addressed to the goddess Ishtar. The text, a plea to a maker and destroyer of life, contains the first known recorded use of the first person singular, the word “I,” in human history. Strikingly, Enheduanna uses it when describing an experience of sexual assault in a plea to the...
Hypebae
A New Yayoi Kusama Exhibition Has Landed at Hong Kong's M+ Museum
Hong Kong‘s M+ Museum is celebrating its one-year anniversary in the best possible way: with an extensive exhibition surrounding the life and works of artist Yayoi Kusama. Titled Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now, the unique retrospective marks the largest exhibit of the artist’s work in Asia, excluding Japan. The collection of pieces seeks to honor Kusama’s avant-garde vision and unique ways of working, whilst showcasing her signature styles and the philosophies behind them. Comprised of over 200 works of art, the exhibition will feature a series of paintings, sculptures, drawings and installations alongside archival material and behind-the-scenes sketches.
petapixel.com
Dora Maar: A Great Photographer Hidden Behind the Master of Painting
In the inevitable tide of recognition of so many women artists of the past 20th century who passed simply as muses, lovers, wives or companions, when their work was truly as strong, beautiful and original as that of their partner, Dora Maar, for many reasons, occupies a special place. Maar...
hypebeast.com
Brecht Wright Gander Looks to the Heavens for Handcrafted Collection
New Jersey-based designer Brecht Wright Gander has unveiled a series of wooden furniture pieces, which each take on a drippy, organic form carved from curly maple. Named “Knowledge of All Dark Things”, the pieces feature inlays inspired by a 16th-century alphabet devised in order to communicate with angels known as the “angelic script”.
petapixel.com
Photography Rooted in Racism, Claims Lecture Backed by London Government
A series of lectures supported by the Transport for London (TfL), a local London government body, is set to take place this month and claims that photography is rooted in racism, colonial notions, and has been used for “power, control, and subjugation.”. The lecture series is being produced by...
cambridgespy.org
Looking at the Masters: Yayoi Kusama
Yayoi Kusama (b.1929) is an internationally popular artist whose works have delighted, entranced, and entertained people for decades. She was born in Matsumoto, Japan to wealthy parents. By the age of 10, she was experiencing what she described as “flashes of light, aura, or dense fields of dots.” These visual and aural hallucinations were diagnosed as obsessional neurosis and depersonalization. Obsessional neurosis, visions and sounds, recurred against Kusama’s will, but her ability to reason and remain lucid remained. They had an enormous impact on her art. As a child she wanted to study art, and she made a deal with her mother to study art if she also went to etiquette school. Kusama began to study Japanese Nihonga in 1948.
How restorations ruined Girl With a Flute
If Girl With a Flute at Washington’s National Gallery of Art ever was a Vermeer, successive picture restorers have made sure that it no longer is so (When is a Vermeer not a Vermeer? Reputations on the line over authenticity of artwork, 2 January). In 1940, it was judged a Vermeer on its “utmost delicacy of glaze and stipple”.
cambridgespy.org
Looking at the Masters: Alfred Sisley
The Englishman among the Impressionists, Alfred Sisley was born in Paris of English parents. Except for 1857 through 1861, when he was sent to London to study business, which he abandoned and then returned to Paris in 1861 to study art. Sisley was a founding member of the Impressionist movement in1873, and he participated in most of their eight exhibitions. His specialty was landscape which he always painted in plein air. Several short trips to London to study the work of English landscape painters Constable and Turner convinced him to embrace nature as a theme for his paintings. When asked by Adolphe Tavernier, writer, art critic, collector and journalist, who his favorite painters were, Sisley mentioned the Barbizon landscape painters Corot, Millet, and Rousseau, and the Realist painter Courbet. Sisley referred to them as masters “who love nature and had deep feelings for it.”
veranda.com
7 Frank Lloyd Wright Houses to Book for Your Next Vacation
Though less than half of American architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s designs were realized, seemingly all of them became icons. What’s more, you can actually sleep in several Frank Lloyd Wright houses, most of which are scattered across the U.S. Anyone with an affinity for futuristic prairie-style architecture or seminal moments of American history. You'll appreciate the level of masterpiece in these decades-old residences that are finally available to rent for a few nights.
northernarchitecture.us
Magic Realism Through The Paintings of Rob Gonsalves
When you glimpse at any of the paintings by Rob Gonsalves, the second of scrolling turns into a deep look instead. His work produces not only pleasant art, yet carries great meaning behind it, where each small detail matters. Originally from Toronto, Canada, Gonsalves was influenced by paintings of Magritte and Escher and started his creations as a hobby aside from his architecture career. After an enthusiastic response in the 1990 at the Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition the artist totally devoted himself to his art. In his work Rob Gonsalves is trying to capture human’s desire to believe in the impossible and magical, and he is totally capable of it.
