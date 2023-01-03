ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FMC: Be alert to cold weather culprits

By Michelle George
 5 days ago
We are several weeks into winter and many of us may already be battling some of the cold weather culprits that can crop up during this time of year. From red, itchy skin to seasonal depression to an increased risk of respiratory and cardiac issues, winter can not only leave us feeling miserable, but it can take a dangerous toll on our health. Here are a few ways you can protect yourself and stay safe and healthy as you await the arrival of spring:

Respiratory issues:With more people staying indoors, it’s easier for viruses to spread from person to person. Studies also suggest that cold temperatures can lower immunity in the nose, making us more susceptible to viruses.• Getting vaccinated is the first step to protecting yourself from serious illness. In addition, keep germs at bay by washing your hands frequently, wearing a mask in crowded areas and staying home if you’re sick.• Get in the habit of sanitizing high-touch surfaces throughout your home, such as doorknobs, sink faucets, phones, computers, counters, chairs, tables and even the tv remote.

Dry, itchy skin:Cold winter air is dry because it holds less moisture than warm air. This decreased humidity, combined with a lack of sunlight, can make your skin red and itchy.• Avoid showering every day, as this can strip your skin of the oils that help keep it soft and healthy. Make sure the water is warm, not hot, and limit your showers to a few minutes.• On the days you do shower, apply a fragrance-free moisturizer while your skin is still damp. If your hands are prone to dryness, moisturize them often and grab your gloves for that added layer of protection when you head outside.• Humidifiers can help add moisture to the air in your home. Don’t have a humidifier? Placing large bowls of water around your home is an effective alternative.

Seasonal Affective Disorder:Does winter leave you feeling exhausted, sad or hopeless? If so, you may be one of the millions of Americans who suffers from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), or seasonal depression. Research suggests that SAD is more common in the winter due in part to a lack of sunlight, as the sun helps your brain produce a mood boosting chemical called serotonin.• In addition to feeling depressed, symptoms of SAD include oversleeping (hypersomnia), overeating with a craving for carbohydrates, weight gain and social withdrawal. Talk with your provider if you are experiencing these symptoms; you may be referred to a mental health professional for further assessment and treatment.• Light therapy, antidepressants and even aerobic exercise can help improve your symptoms.

Cardiovascular issues:If you have a heart condition, you’ll want to take extra precautions when it comes to spending extended time outdoors or engaging in activities such as shoveling snow.• Pace yourself and take breaks to avoid overexertion when working outdoors. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.• Individuals with heart issues are more prone to hypothermia and vasoconstriction, which is a narrowing of the blood vessels that can cause an increase in blood pressure. Dress for the weather and go inside if you start shivering or experiencing fatigue, lack of coordination, confusion, memory loss and slurred speech.• Dress in layers to help regulate your body temperature. Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you can’t become overheated when shoveling or high-stepping your way through snow drifts. If you notice that you’re sweating, go inside, remove some layers and take a break. This will give your body a chance to release the heat that was gradually building up inside your bulky winter coat.• Winter driving is a stressful experience that can put a strain on your heart. If you know bad weather is coming, plan ahead so you aren’t rushing out in dangerous conditions to pick up something essential, such as a prescription. If you have a medical appointment, call your doctor’s office to see if you can reschedule or set up a telemedicine visit.

