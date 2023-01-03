ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, OH

Aces of Trades: Amber Goines goes to work each day for more than just money

By Jeff Barron, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OANVw_0k1hjqQp00

LANCASTER − Amber Goines goes to work each day for something more than just money.

"Absolutely," the director of nutrition services at Meals on Wheels of Fairfield County said. "I say that every day. I think it's something we can all be proud of. We're not in it for the money. We're in it because we love what we do and we love our clients."

Goines is responsible for the kitchen, meal production and managing the drivers who deliver the meals to seniors across the county. Goines also writes the menus for the meals. Basically, if it's related to food, she is in charge of it. The agency prepares about 1,000 meals each day for local seniors.

She has been with MOW for almost 13 years and took her current position in early 2022.

"I was looking for something with more hours and something I could feel good about when I went home every day," Goines said of coming to the agency. "So I applied here for a kitchen associate's position. I was there for a couple years and kept showing interest in the job. I was lucky enough to keep getting promoted and I ended up where I am now."

Goines said her favorite part of her job is the thrill of coming up with a pleasing menu.

"I find that a challenge," she said. "I think it's really nice that we get calls that we put out a really good meal or our Thanksgiving meal was absolutely a hit. That's rewarding."

Goines is about two or three months ahead when making menus, so she is currently working on the March menu. While there are strict guidelines she must follow when making a menu, Goines said she does have some creative freedom.

"That's the fun part," she said. "Making sure that the vegetables make sense with the protein or that the meal looks nice and is a nice colorful meal. So we do get creative liberties there."

Her job does offer some challenges, especially dealing with food shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had to get really creative there for a while," Goines said. "It's getting better now so it's making our lives easier. Route management is always a bit of a challenge in making sure that we have people trained to cover all of the routes and making sure they're here to do the routes. We work with volunteers so we're piecing volunteers in there every day with our staff. That's a bit of a challenge, but but it's fun challenge, too."

Away from work, Goines likes classic rock and '80s hair bands, including Def Leppard. She also likes to visit family in West Virginia and Florida.

Additionally, Goines has three dogs she said keep her busy.

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

Comments / 0

Related
columbusunderground.com

South Side Restaurant Closes this Week

South Side bar and deli Jimmyluka’s will “retire” on Friday, January 6. Opened in the fall of 2018 by Owner Jimmy Dragich, the restaurant at 701 Parsons Ave. will close after just over four years. “We are so humbled by all the love and support of our...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
Ty D.

White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant Shutters

White Castle Restaurant in Short North Columbus, Ohio, will be closing after 50 years of operations. According to this article by the Columbus Underground, "White Castle will end its 54-year run in the Short North. The Columbus-based fast-food chain will close the doors to its 965 N. High St. location after service on Saturday, December 24. Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, says it was a hard decision, but that location was never really able to recover from the pandemic. Richardson says they had difficulty building the team they needed to staff the restaurant and that business hadn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels."
COLUMBUS, OH
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy