Aces of Trades: Amber Goines goes to work each day for more than just money

LANCASTER − Amber Goines goes to work each day for something more than just money.

"Absolutely," the director of nutrition services at Meals on Wheels of Fairfield County said. "I say that every day. I think it's something we can all be proud of. We're not in it for the money. We're in it because we love what we do and we love our clients."

Goines is responsible for the kitchen, meal production and managing the drivers who deliver the meals to seniors across the county. Goines also writes the menus for the meals. Basically, if it's related to food, she is in charge of it. The agency prepares about 1,000 meals each day for local seniors.

She has been with MOW for almost 13 years and took her current position in early 2022.

"I was looking for something with more hours and something I could feel good about when I went home every day," Goines said of coming to the agency. "So I applied here for a kitchen associate's position. I was there for a couple years and kept showing interest in the job. I was lucky enough to keep getting promoted and I ended up where I am now."

Goines said her favorite part of her job is the thrill of coming up with a pleasing menu.

"I find that a challenge," she said. "I think it's really nice that we get calls that we put out a really good meal or our Thanksgiving meal was absolutely a hit. That's rewarding."

Goines is about two or three months ahead when making menus, so she is currently working on the March menu. While there are strict guidelines she must follow when making a menu, Goines said she does have some creative freedom.

"That's the fun part," she said. "Making sure that the vegetables make sense with the protein or that the meal looks nice and is a nice colorful meal. So we do get creative liberties there."

Her job does offer some challenges, especially dealing with food shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had to get really creative there for a while," Goines said. "It's getting better now so it's making our lives easier. Route management is always a bit of a challenge in making sure that we have people trained to cover all of the routes and making sure they're here to do the routes. We work with volunteers so we're piecing volunteers in there every day with our staff. That's a bit of a challenge, but but it's fun challenge, too."

Away from work, Goines likes classic rock and '80s hair bands, including Def Leppard. She also likes to visit family in West Virginia and Florida.

Additionally, Goines has three dogs she said keep her busy.

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter: @JeffDBarron