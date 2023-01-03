Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations
Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia. While Fox News dubbed him Read more... The post Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle
Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
House Democrats connect Jan. 6 to GOP's speakership fight
On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, House Democrats said the speakership fight waged by 20 House GOP rebels is a sign of how little progress has been made toward unity. Between the lines: "The whole campus is aware of this juxtaposition of these two dates and what...
Austin-area lawmakers stymie McCarthy's bid for speaker
Two Central Texas Republican members of the U.S. House have been giving Kevin McCarthy grief as the GOP leader seeks the speakership. Catch up quick: McCarthy has lost his bid for the role 11 times so far. Driving the news: Chip Roy, who represents parts of southwest Austin, and Michael...
Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly criticizes Lauren Boebert over House speakership vote
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) blasted fellow far-right lawmaker Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Thursday for opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) muddled bid for House speakership. Why it matters: Thursday marks the third day the House has adjourned without electing a speaker — and the 11th time McCarthy has failed...
McCarthy elected House speaker after historic battle with GOP rebels
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy clinched the speakership shortly after midnight on Saturday, resolving a historic stalemate that embarrassed and frustrated the GOP this week. Why it matters: The California Republican’s hard-won ascendancy follows a feud that saw a group of far-right conservatives repeatedly defy him — and could preview a new era of divided government.
Here's what Kevin McCarthy said after winning House speakership
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave his first speech as Speaker of the House after midnight on Saturday in which he pledged "to be the check and provide some balance" on the Biden administration. The big picture: McCarthy clinched the speakership after suffering 14 ballot vote losses in a historic vote...
Mayorkas unphased by McCarthy impeachment threat: "I've got a lot of work to do"
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC's "This Week" Sunday that he has no intention of resigning from his post and is prepared for any potential Republican investigations if they arise. Driving the news: House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in November threatened a potential “impeachment inquiry” into Mayorkas...
What we know about Kevin McCarthy's concessions to become Speaker
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy struck a deal last week that, after days of a stalemate in his bid to be speaker, swayed even his staunchest critics. The big picture: McCarthy for weeks has been making concessions to win over his most hard-lined conservative colleagues. McCarthy clinched the speakership in...
Trial for Arkansan pictured with foot on desk in Pelosi's office starts Monday
The trial for Richard Barnett of Gravette — photographed inside the office of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — is scheduled to get underway Monday.State of play: The trial has been repeatedly delayed, initially from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12 because Barnett's attorney had COVID-19 and Lyme disease. It was postponed again in December, moving to Jan. 9. Barnett's attorneys have tried to stall again, but a U.S. district judge denied the latest request on Wednesday. Of note: While many people linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection have already faced trial,...
House starts 15th ballot on dramatic night of speakership vote
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy fell just short of a majority vote for the speakership after two holdouts voted "present" instead of "no" late Friday night. Driving the news: In a historic 14th straight round of voting, Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) voted present, leaving McCarthy with 216 of the 432 total votes.
