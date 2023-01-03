ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
brytfmonline.com

Axios

House Democrats connect Jan. 6 to GOP's speakership fight

On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, House Democrats said the speakership fight waged by 20 House GOP rebels is a sign of how little progress has been made toward unity. Between the lines: "The whole campus is aware of this juxtaposition of these two dates and what...
Axios

Austin-area lawmakers stymie McCarthy's bid for speaker

Two Central Texas Republican members of the U.S. House have been giving Kevin McCarthy grief as the GOP leader seeks the speakership. Catch up quick: McCarthy has lost his bid for the role 11 times so far. Driving the news: Chip Roy, who represents parts of southwest Austin, and Michael...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

McCarthy elected House speaker after historic battle with GOP rebels

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy clinched the speakership shortly after midnight on Saturday, resolving a historic stalemate that embarrassed and frustrated the GOP this week. Why it matters: The California Republican’s hard-won ascendancy follows a feud that saw a group of far-right conservatives repeatedly defy him — and could preview a new era of divided government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Here's what Kevin McCarthy said after winning House speakership

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave his first speech as Speaker of the House after midnight on Saturday in which he pledged "to be the check and provide some balance" on the Biden administration. The big picture: McCarthy clinched the speakership after suffering 14 ballot vote losses in a historic vote...
Axios

Mayorkas unphased by McCarthy impeachment threat: "I've got a lot of work to do"

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC's "This Week" Sunday that he has no intention of resigning from his post and is prepared for any potential Republican investigations if they arise. Driving the news: House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in November threatened a potential “impeachment inquiry” into Mayorkas...
Axios

What we know about Kevin McCarthy's concessions to become Speaker

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy struck a deal last week that, after days of a stalemate in his bid to be speaker, swayed even his staunchest critics. The big picture: McCarthy for weeks has been making concessions to win over his most hard-lined conservative colleagues. McCarthy clinched the speakership in...
Axios NW Arkansas

Trial for Arkansan pictured with foot on desk in Pelosi's office starts Monday

The trial for Richard Barnett of Gravette — photographed inside the office of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — is scheduled to get underway Monday.State of play: The trial has been repeatedly delayed, initially from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12 because Barnett's attorney had COVID-19 and Lyme disease. It was postponed again in December, moving to Jan. 9. Barnett's attorneys have tried to stall again, but a U.S. district judge denied the latest request on Wednesday. Of note: While many people linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection have already faced trial,...
GRAVETTE, AR
Axios

House starts 15th ballot on dramatic night of speakership vote

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy fell just short of a majority vote for the speakership after two holdouts voted "present" instead of "no" late Friday night. Driving the news: In a historic 14th straight round of voting, Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) voted present, leaving McCarthy with 216 of the 432 total votes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Axios

