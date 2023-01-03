Read full article on original website
Fewer autos and bigger profits for carmakers
Sometimes you can make more by making less. Driving the news: Car makers sold just shy of 14 million new vehicles in 2022, according to new data out Wednesday. That's well below the nearly 18 million annual sales rate in the years before the pandemic. The intrigue: Intuitively, it may...
Layoffs are tech's new normal
The wave of layoffs in tech that continued to mount this week has felt like a shocking and sharp turnabout for an industry that stood on top of the world just a year ago. Be smart: Tech was never immune from forces in the broader economy, and Silicon Valley has always followed a boom-bust rhythm. But the most recent boom ran so long, many forgot it would have to end someday.
The Elon Musk personality cult lives strong
Elon Musk is doing just fine. His stakes in SpaceX, Tesla, and other concerns have made him the second-richest man in the world. He owns a global social network of awesome power. He's procreating zealously. Why it matters: Musk attained his current mesospheric heights in large part by leaning into...
December's buoyant jobs numbers make a soft landing look plausible
The U.S. labor market is extraordinarily strong, despite gloom-and-doom economic forecasts and high-profile layoffs — that is the takeaway from the December jobs report, out Friday, that was outstanding in subtle and not-so-subtle ways. Why it matters: If America's economy is going to come in for a soft-landing —...
Delta Air Lines to offer free WiFi on domestic flights starting in February
Delta Air Lines and T-Mobile will begin offering free WiFi on all flights beginning in February, the two companies announced Thursday. Why it matters: Delta joins JetBlue as the only major U.S. airline to offer free wireless internet connectivity to all passengers. Delta adds free WiFi. Details: Delta will begin...
Delta launches sustainable travel innovation lab
Delta Air Lines is launching a new innovation lab to accelerate research, design and testing for more sustainable air travel. Why it matters: Aviation accounts for around 3% of global carbon emissions. Absent aggressive climate-friendly tech adoption, that share is likely to increase alongside air travel's anticipated growth. The U.S....
Microsoft CEO: Next two years will be 'most challenging'
Tumult within the tech sector will continue through 2025, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says. Why it matters: Conditions that helped accelerate investments in the industry, including increased time at home and government stimulus, have dissipated, leading tech companies to turn financially conservative. Catch up quick: "The next two years are...
Exclusive: Microsoft, Activision back off aggressive claim in FTC case
Microsoft says it made a mistake last month when it claimed that the very structure of Federal Trade Commission, the agency trying to block its bid for Activision Blizzard, violates the United States Constitution. Driving the news: Microsoft removed that argument Thursday as it filed a revised — and less...
Jobs on the rise: CG product artist
Work in the field of computer-generated (CG) merchandise art has been fueled recently by supply chain complications and growing consumer demand for striking visuals. Axios spoke with Haruko Hayakawa, a CG artist and creative director in New York, who said she receives four or more requests a week for her 3D modeling work, compared to maybe one a week pre-pandemic.
Axios Finish Line: Why leaders are bad communicators
This article originally appeared in Axios Finish Line, our nightly newsletter on life, leadership and wellness. Sign up here. Every business, nonprofit and organization in the world needs to rethink — quickly and dramatically — how it communicates to its employees, donors, customers and shareholders. Why it matters:...
