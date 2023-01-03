Weather Now: Unsettled Week; Rain Returns Wednesday Evening
Good Wednesday Morning
A bit of a lull in the rain during most of the “daylight hours” of Wednesday. Showers and rain returns by Wednesday evening (after 4 pm) and continues into the night. Temperatures are expected to be well above average, reaching 50-55 by Noon, then cooling back to the 40s later in the day as winds shift to the northeast .
WEDNESDAY MORNING 8:00AM
Most of Wednesday afternoon looks dry, however, showers return by early evening, around 5-6pm
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON 1:00PM
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON 6:00PM
Rain arrives between 5-6pm
