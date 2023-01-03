ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Unsettled Week; Rain Returns Wednesday Evening

By Tony Petrarca
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372Jcw_0k1hhwnb00

Good Wednesday Morning

A bit of a lull in the rain during most of the “daylight hours” of Wednesday. Showers and rain returns by Wednesday evening (after 4 pm) and continues into the night. Temperatures are expected to be well above average, reaching 50-55 by Noon, then cooling back to the 40s later in the day as winds shift to the northeast .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuSAk_0k1hhwnb00

WEDNESDAY MORNING 8:00AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167BKT_0k1hhwnb00

Most of Wednesday afternoon looks dry, however, showers return by early evening, around 5-6pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmgyO_0k1hhwnb00

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON 1:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KlLDO_0k1hhwnb00

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON 6:00PM

Rain arrives between 5-6pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Bunk_0k1hhwnb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BSWLe_0k1hhwnb00

Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

40 people killed, dozens injured in bus crash in Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal's president says two buses have collided head-on in the center of the country and that at least 40 people were killed and dozens of others were injured. President Macky Sall tweeted that the buses collided in Gniby village in the Kaffrine region. The president declared three days of mourning starting Monday and will hold an inter-ministerial council to discuss road safety measures. The crash happened at 3:30am Sunday on the National Road No. 1 when a public bus punctured a tire and veered across the road. It collided with another bus coming from the opposite direction. At least 78 people are injured including some serious cases.
WPRI 12 News

Mega Millions jackpot now over $1 billion, 3rd largest

DES MOINES, Iowa (WPRI) — History continues to be made, as the Mega Millions jackpot soars over one billion dollars, after no one matched last night’s winning numbers for the grand prize. This is the fourth time it’s topped one billion in a little more than four years. The jackpot for the next drawing is […]
IOWA STATE
WPRI 12 News

McCarthy elected House speaker in post-midnight vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy has been elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks. Floor tensions boiled over into shouting after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern. But McCarthy prevailed in the end as he had said he would. “Now the hard work begins,” he declared as supporters cheered. During four days of grueling ballots, McCarthy flipped more than a dozen conservative holdouts to supporters. Then a few of the remaining holdouts switched to merely vote “present," dropping the tally McCarthy needed to win. Members were finally sworn into office.
COLORADO STATE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy