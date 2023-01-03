ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho8.com

Cathay Pacific ramps up flights between Hong Kong and China as borders reopen

Hong Kong’s flagship airline is more than doubling its flights from the city to mainland China after the easing of pandemic restrictions, raising hopes of a recovery after dramatically cutting operations and suffering losses. Cathay Pacific Airways’ ramped up flight schedule was announced after China confirmed on Thursday that...
Japan flight makes emergency landing after apparent bomb threat

An airplane flown by budget carrier Jetstar made an emergency landing in central Japan on Saturday after authorities received an apparent bomb threat from an international caller, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police sources. Tokyo’s Narita airport received the call at 6:20 a.m. Japan time from a man in Germany...

