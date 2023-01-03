Read full article on original website
Related
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Idaho8.com
Cathay Pacific ramps up flights between Hong Kong and China as borders reopen
Hong Kong’s flagship airline is more than doubling its flights from the city to mainland China after the easing of pandemic restrictions, raising hopes of a recovery after dramatically cutting operations and suffering losses. Cathay Pacific Airways’ ramped up flight schedule was announced after China confirmed on Thursday that...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Idaho8.com
A group best known for its disruptive climate protests is hitting pause just as others are ramping up. Here’s why
Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion is best known for its attention-grabbing tactics. Activists have blocked roads and bridges, glued themselves to trains, smashed bank windows and sprayed fake blood over buildings. But in two words headlining a New Year’s Eve statement, the group signaled a radical change. “We Quit,”...
Idaho8.com
Iran executes karate champion and volunteer children’s coach amid crackdown on protests
The executions on Saturday of two young men in Iran, one a karate champion, the other a volunteer children’s coach, in connection with nationwide protests have sparked outrage around the world. The total number of people now known to have been executed in connection with the protests that have...
Idaho8.com
Ana Montes, American convicted of spying for Cuba, released from US federal prison after 20 years
Ana Montes, an American citizen convicted of spying for Cuba, has been released from US federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, according to Federal Bureau of Prison online records. Cuba recruited Montes for spying in the 1980s and she was employed by the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency as an analyst...
Idaho8.com
Japan flight makes emergency landing after apparent bomb threat
An airplane flown by budget carrier Jetstar made an emergency landing in central Japan on Saturday after authorities received an apparent bomb threat from an international caller, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police sources. Tokyo’s Narita airport received the call at 6:20 a.m. Japan time from a man in Germany...
Comments / 0