Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Jobs on the rise: CG product artist
Work in the field of computer-generated (CG) merchandise art has been fueled recently by supply chain complications and growing consumer demand for striking visuals. Axios spoke with Haruko Hayakawa, a CG artist and creative director in New York, who said she receives four or more requests a week for her 3D modeling work, compared to maybe one a week pre-pandemic.
Delta launches sustainable travel innovation lab
Delta Air Lines is launching a new innovation lab to accelerate research, design and testing for more sustainable air travel. Why it matters: Aviation accounts for around 3% of global carbon emissions. Absent aggressive climate-friendly tech adoption, that share is likely to increase alongside air travel's anticipated growth. The U.S....
Smart contact lens startup pivoting, laying off 75% of staff
Mojo Vision, a startup that had embarked on a years-long effort to create a smart contact lens with a built-in display, is pivoting from that focus and laying off three-quarters of its staff. Why it matters: A number of the most ambitious efforts in tech, especially around augmented and virtual...
The Elon Musk personality cult lives strong
Elon Musk is doing just fine. His stakes in SpaceX, Tesla, and other concerns have made him the second-richest man in the world. He owns a global social network of awesome power. He's procreating zealously. Why it matters: Musk attained his current mesospheric heights in large part by leaning into...
Exclusive: Microsoft, Activision back off aggressive claim in FTC case
Microsoft says it made a mistake last month when it claimed that the very structure of Federal Trade Commission, the agency trying to block its bid for Activision Blizzard, violates the United States Constitution. Driving the news: Microsoft removed that argument Thursday as it filed a revised — and less...
Layoffs are tech's new normal
The wave of layoffs in tech that continued to mount this week has felt like a shocking and sharp turnabout for an industry that stood on top of the world just a year ago. Be smart: Tech was never immune from forces in the broader economy, and Silicon Valley has always followed a boom-bust rhythm. But the most recent boom ran so long, many forgot it would have to end someday.
Delta Air Lines to offer free WiFi on domestic flights starting in February
Delta Air Lines and T-Mobile will begin offering free WiFi on all flights beginning in February, the two companies announced Thursday. Why it matters: Delta joins JetBlue as the only major U.S. airline to offer free wireless internet connectivity to all passengers. Delta adds free WiFi. Details: Delta will begin...
Microsoft CEO: Next two years will be 'most challenging'
Tumult within the tech sector will continue through 2025, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says. Why it matters: Conditions that helped accelerate investments in the industry, including increased time at home and government stimulus, have dissipated, leading tech companies to turn financially conservative. Catch up quick: "The next two years are...
Facial recognition's alarming pitfalls
The breakneck development and deployment of facial recognition technology are outstripping efforts to corral alarming pitfalls. Why it matters: Police, retail stores, airports and sports arenas are rapidly increasing biometric surveillance. But critics say the results are too often blindly trusted, without enough double-checking of matches. Catch up quick: The...
Fewer autos and bigger profits for carmakers
Sometimes you can make more by making less. Driving the news: Car makers sold just shy of 14 million new vehicles in 2022, according to new data out Wednesday. That's well below the nearly 18 million annual sales rate in the years before the pandemic. The intrigue: Intuitively, it may...
