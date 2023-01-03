ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

10TV

Police closer to solving case of missing Whitehall man

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Authorities are awaiting dental records to confirm whether or not a body found in West Virginia this week is that of a man reported missing from central Ohio 18 months ago. The Whitehall Division of Police are not releasing the name until they have positively identified...
WHITEHALL, OH
WTRF- 7News

Officers investigating fatal shooting of Ohio teenager

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving an Ohio teenager, according to the Times Reporter. A 14-year-old teen boy was shot Wednesday evening at his home in the Mineral City, Ohio area. Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell said in a press release that the boy may be […]
MINERAL CITY, OH
WHIZ

Suspected Bank Robber Behind Bars

A 42-year-old Zanesville man faces charges in connection to a December bank robbery. Zanesville Police Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that Justin Curry now faces charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and possessing criminal tools. Michel said following the robbery of the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue, December 29, they...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

What happens to pets when their owners go to jail

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We often hear of people’s pets being seized by the authorities due to abuse or neglect. But one area rescue organization is having to remove pets for another reason–because their owners go to jail. In one case, Belmont County Hoof & Paw was called to an area hotel when a […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Investigation underway after Tuscarawas County boy fatally shot

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old Tuscarawas County boy was fatally shot Wednesday night. According to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary findings indicate a scenario where the victim was playing with a gun. Authorities received a 911 call from an 11-year-old girl...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Arraignment Day in Carrollton Schools Theft Case

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people tied to a scheme to make money because of their association with the Carrollton Exempted Village School District entered not guilty pleas to theft in office and other charges on Thursday. Former superintendent David Quattrochi, board member Michael Pozderac, suspended...
CARROLLTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — A Zanesville woman who allegedly drunkenly killed 30 year-old Alex King with her car changed her plea in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Thursday, according to a statement from Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch. Pariss Dickinson, 27, pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one third-degree felony […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Suspected human remains found in Elm Grove

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Suspected human remains have been found by authorities following an extended search in Ohio County near Sheller Lane in Elm Grove. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said the remains were transported to Kepner Funeral Home. There, a medical examiner will conduct an investigation. Howard said...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Two Men Arrested After Traffic Stop

Two men are in custody in Guernsey County after a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the Village of Senecaville uncovered drugs. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that during the stop a sergeant recognized the passenger in the vehicle as 37-year-old Brandon Rossiter, of Byesville, a wanted fugitive known to be armed and dangerous. He was placed under arrest.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Woman Threatened with Gun in Walmart Parking Lot

Fairfield county – Police are now searching for a black Buick occupied by a female and a male after pulling a gun on another woman in the Parking lot of the Canal Winchester Walmart located at 6674 Winchester Blvd around 12 pm. According to early reports, the two people...
wtuz.com

Teenager Dies from Gunshot Wound

A 14-year-old boy was taken to several hospitals where he later died due to a gunshot wound. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an 11-year-old, who reported that her brother had shot himself in the head. Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the call was chaotic as...
MINERAL CITY, OH
WTAP

Building owned by Burkhart Trucking in Lowell damaged in fire

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Late on the night of January 4th, a fire broke out in a building owned by Burkhart Trucking and Excavating at 9550 in Lowell, Ohio. Lowell-Adams Volunteer Fire Department Chief Josh Harris said his department was dispatched at 10:43. They arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire early on the morning of January 5th. Also present on scene were the Beverly Fire Department, Devola Fire Department and EMS, Salem Fire Department, Reno Fire Department and Lowell Police Department.
LOWELL, OH
WSAZ

Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man wanted on charges after a teenager went missing last month. Sheriff Gary Linville said charges have been filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court against Dustin Daugherty, but he has not yet been arrested.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV

