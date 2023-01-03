Read full article on original website
Police closer to solving case of missing Whitehall man
WHITEHALL, Ohio — Authorities are awaiting dental records to confirm whether or not a body found in West Virginia this week is that of a man reported missing from central Ohio 18 months ago. The Whitehall Division of Police are not releasing the name until they have positively identified...
WSYX ABC6
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Newark assault and robbery
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an October assault and robbery. Newark police reported an assault and robbery on Thursday 0ct. 26 between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. A 26-year-old...
Officers investigating fatal shooting of Ohio teenager
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving an Ohio teenager, according to the Times Reporter. A 14-year-old teen boy was shot Wednesday evening at his home in the Mineral City, Ohio area. Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell said in a press release that the boy may be […]
WHIZ
Suspected Bank Robber Behind Bars
A 42-year-old Zanesville man faces charges in connection to a December bank robbery. Zanesville Police Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that Justin Curry now faces charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and possessing criminal tools. Michel said following the robbery of the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue, December 29, they...
What happens to pets when their owners go to jail
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We often hear of people’s pets being seized by the authorities due to abuse or neglect. But one area rescue organization is having to remove pets for another reason–because their owners go to jail. In one case, Belmont County Hoof & Paw was called to an area hotel when a […]
WTOV 9
Investigation underway after Tuscarawas County boy fatally shot
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old Tuscarawas County boy was fatally shot Wednesday night. According to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary findings indicate a scenario where the victim was playing with a gun. Authorities received a 911 call from an 11-year-old girl...
whbc.com
Arraignment Day in Carrollton Schools Theft Case
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people tied to a scheme to make money because of their association with the Carrollton Exempted Village School District entered not guilty pleas to theft in office and other charges on Thursday. Former superintendent David Quattrochi, board member Michael Pozderac, suspended...
wchstv.com
Parkersburg police back at person of interest's home as search for missing woman continues
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police confirm officers revisited the home of a person of interest in the disappearance of a woman from Vienna who hasn't been seen in a month. As of Wednesday, Chief Matthew Board would not publicly identify the person of interest in the investigation into...
whbc.com
Tuscarawas Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Mineral City Boy Dead in Accidental Shooting
MINERAL CITY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old boy with a Mineral City address is dead from an accidental gunshot wound to the head. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was handling a .22 caliber revolver in his Tabor Ridge Road NE home Wednesday night when it fired.
Ohio woman pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — A Zanesville woman who allegedly drunkenly killed 30 year-old Alex King with her car changed her plea in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Thursday, according to a statement from Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch. Pariss Dickinson, 27, pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one third-degree felony […]
WTOV 9
Suspected human remains found in Elm Grove
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Suspected human remains have been found by authorities following an extended search in Ohio County near Sheller Lane in Elm Grove. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said the remains were transported to Kepner Funeral Home. There, a medical examiner will conduct an investigation. Howard said...
BREAKING: Search and rescue team seeking missing person in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Police are working in a wooded area Thursday afternoon looking for a missing person. This is happening off Leopold Lane in Ohio County. Sheriff Tom Howard says they got a tip about a missing person and called in Tyler County search and rescue and state police. Sheriff Howard is calling […]
Ohio man charged after officials were looking for man that escaped
An Ohio man has officially been charged after he was arrested when he has wanted after escaping from officials. Leroy James Coleman, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons under disability as well as two counts of tampering with evidence. Coleman was arrested after a report […]
WHIZ
Two Men Arrested After Traffic Stop
Two men are in custody in Guernsey County after a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the Village of Senecaville uncovered drugs. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that during the stop a sergeant recognized the passenger in the vehicle as 37-year-old Brandon Rossiter, of Byesville, a wanted fugitive known to be armed and dangerous. He was placed under arrest.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Woman Threatened with Gun in Walmart Parking Lot
Fairfield county – Police are now searching for a black Buick occupied by a female and a male after pulling a gun on another woman in the Parking lot of the Canal Winchester Walmart located at 6674 Winchester Blvd around 12 pm. According to early reports, the two people...
wtuz.com
Teenager Dies from Gunshot Wound
A 14-year-old boy was taken to several hospitals where he later died due to a gunshot wound. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an 11-year-old, who reported that her brother had shot himself in the head. Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the call was chaotic as...
WTAP
Building owned by Burkhart Trucking in Lowell damaged in fire
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Late on the night of January 4th, a fire broke out in a building owned by Burkhart Trucking and Excavating at 9550 in Lowell, Ohio. Lowell-Adams Volunteer Fire Department Chief Josh Harris said his department was dispatched at 10:43. They arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire early on the morning of January 5th. Also present on scene were the Beverly Fire Department, Devola Fire Department and EMS, Salem Fire Department, Reno Fire Department and Lowell Police Department.
WSAZ
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man wanted on charges after a teenager went missing last month. Sheriff Gary Linville said charges have been filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court against Dustin Daugherty, but he has not yet been arrested.
West Virginia woman allegedly shoots Ohio man in the face on New Year’s Eve
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on New Year’s Eve after allegedly shooting a man in the face, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Sheriff Charles Black Jr. says that the incident started early on Dec. 31, 2022 when Monroe County […]
WTOL-TV
Kittens dumped off Tuscarawas County bridge given 2nd chance at life
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Rescue truly takes a village. Several local departments came together in Tuscarawas County to rescue three kittens trapped on an icy river. Authorities were alerted by a concerned citizen that there was a diaper box out on the water at Port Washington. That box held...
