Two men are in custody in Guernsey County after a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the Village of Senecaville uncovered drugs. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that during the stop a sergeant recognized the passenger in the vehicle as 37-year-old Brandon Rossiter, of Byesville, a wanted fugitive known to be armed and dangerous. He was placed under arrest.

GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO