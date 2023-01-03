Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KentuckyTed RiversKentucky State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Related
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
69-year-old man killed in shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood early on Friday morning. Around 1 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of South 26th Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers found Mitchell Eddings,...
Man sentenced to 50 years after killing Louisville hookah lounge owner in 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been sentenced to serve 50 years after killing a Louisville hookah lounge owner in 2019. In November, officials say, a Jefferson County jury found Lance Bowman guilty in relation to the murder of Retta's Lounge owner James Mentee Jr. According to court documents,...
'Their loved ones not forgotten:' Night of Remembrance honors 2022 Louisville homicide victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gun violence has rattled many families in Louisville, and Friday night those who died in 2022 were honored. The annual Night of Remembrance was held at Bates Memorial Church in Smoketown. The event is hosted by the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods and Moms Demand Action.
LFD: Warehouse fire in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department (LFD) Arson Unit is investigating after an auto body warehouse caught fire on 26th Street in the California neighborhood. The fire happened Saturday night just after 10 p.m. LFD says it took nearly 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to get the fire...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four arrested in Calloway County drug investigation
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four people have been arrested in Calloway County in connection to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, the Calloway County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office on Friday announced the arrests of three Murray, Kentucky, residents charged with methamphetamine trafficking and a Louisville man...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in the Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old Sherry Allen. LMPD says she died in a shooting that happened around 2 A.M. on Tuesday. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting happened on West Kentucky Street near the Kroger on West Broadway.
WLKY.com
Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed near Valley Station, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed near Valley Station Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 42-year-old Paul A. Turner, of Louisville. His cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds. Aaron Ellis, a...
WLKY.com
Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman, shot killed overnight in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly after 2 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street. When police got there, they found a...
Wave 3
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville music artist was identified as the victim of a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the Russell neighborhood. Jeremiah Buckner, 42, better known by his stage name Ekoe Alexanda was shot and killed on Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue Tuesday. Buckner was one of the...
LMPD investigating after man dies at hospital after being shot in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have reported the sixth homicide of the year happened off Arnoldtown Road in south Louisville. LMPD said officers responded to a call of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road on Tuesday. Arnoldtown Road is near St. Andrews...
wdrb.com
Linkin' Bridge devastated after former member, Jeremiah Buckner, killed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting...
Wave 3
Woman dies after being shot in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has died after she was shot in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to West Kentucky Street near Victory Park on Tuesday just after 2 a.m. They found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound when they got there. The...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville
The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
Police identify man killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another person has died from gun violence in Louisville within the first few days of the new year, officials say. Louisville Metro Police said Jeremiah Buckner, 42, was found shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon just before 1:30 p.m. Officers with the department's...
LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
lakercountry.com
Louisville man arrested in Jamestown
A Louisville man was arrested by Jamestown Police on Monday. According to jail records, 56-year-old Jeff Hornback was arrested and charged with burglary second degree and failure to appear. Hornback was arrested by Officer Lee Smith with the Jamestown Police Department. He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
Louisville teen arrested on New Year's Day for striking LMPD cruiser in stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager is facing several charges after driving a stolen vehicle and striking a police officer's vehicle on New Year's Day before attempting to flee. Louisville Metro Police say two officers were assisting another officer with a Mental Inquest Warrant (MIW) in Smoketown just before...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1