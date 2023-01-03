Sean O’Malley says he has a “weird feeling” about the upcoming Alex Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev title fight at UFC 284

Read full article on original website
Related
Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “You should never put your hands on a woman”
Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the viral video of UFC President Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he promptly struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
Jamie Foxx salutes D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing Dana White with “White Privilege”
Jamie Foxx is saluting fellow American actor D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing UFC President Dana White with “White Privilege”. White made headlines for all the wrong reasons on January 2nd after a video of him slapping his wife at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico went viral on TMZ.
Conor McGregor reacts to Jake Paul signing with the PFL: “Numbnuts gave away 50% of a future purse if he does an mma bout?”
Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on Jake Paul signing with the PFL. On Thursday, it was revealed that Paul has signed a multi-year multi-fight deal with the PFL. The brash YouTuber-turned-boxer will also help promote the promotion’s pay-per-view series where he revealed fighters will receive 50% revenue. “I’ve...
Chael Sonnen claims Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz was previously discussed by the UFC: “Masvidal never co-signed it. I don’t know why.”
Chael Sonnen is one of the most outspoken faces in the sport of MMA. Post-retirement, he has been seen breaking down fights, serving as a commentator and analyst while also hosting his famed “Bad Guy Inc.” YouTube show discussing all things in the world of mixed martial arts.
Sean O’Malley says Dana White’s wife “deserves a slapping back” after hitting him first
Sean O’Malley says he feels bad for Dana White. On New Year’s Eve, White and his wife had a fight that led to them slapping each other in the middle of a club in Cabo. TMZ then obtained the video of the incident and got White’s apology before they released the article where the UFC president made it clear that he was in the wrong. O’Malley says he thinks White’s apology was sincere.
Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas submission loss to Gillian Robertson explains why she “was so timid” in rematch with Carla Esparza
Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas’ recent submission loss to Gillian Robertson could explain her UFC 274 title defeat. During her career, Rose Namajunas has provided fans with two of the greatest title wins in UFC history. Her triumphs over Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili, simply put, were both remarkable in their own sense.
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is stepping away from coaching and leaving MMA entirely
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov plans to step away from coaching and leave the MMA scene entirely. Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) decided to retire from competition following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. ‘The Eagle’ cited the death of his father Abdulmanap as the reason behind his decision to hang up his gloves.
Sean O’Malley trolls Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explains why he fought with the flu at UFC 282
Sean O’Malley has trolled Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explained his decision to fight with the flu at UFC 282. Mitchell (15-1 MMA) squared off with Ilia Topuria (13-0 MMA) on the main card of last month’s UFC 282 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The result was a second-round submission defeat for ‘Thug Nasty’, as he was forced to tapout due to an arm-triangle choke.
Conor McGregor vows to “slice through someone” in his UFC return and he doesn’t care who: “Line up”
Conor McGregor has vowed to make a statement when he supposedly makes his return to the UFC Octagon this year. Ever since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in summer 2021, Conor McGregor has been on the road to recovery. Some wondered, understandably, whether he’d ever fight again. Alas,...
Tyron Woodley calls out KSI: “You a whole bitch”
Tyron Woodley did not mince words when the news broke that Dillon Danis had pulled out of his highly-anticipated grudge match with KSI, which was scheduled for Jan. 14 on DAZN pay-per-view. When it was revealed that “Faze Temper” would be stepping in on short notice to save the main...
Television debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League officially delayed by TBS
The debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League has been delayed by TBS. The news was first reported by Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA. Earlier today, speculation was rampant that the show was canceled due to the debut set for January 11th pulled off of TBS’s programming schedule. As it turns out, it has been delayed, but not for long.
PHOTO | Derrick Lewis appears to be in incredible shape ahead of UFC fight with Sergey Spivak
Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis appears to be in the best shape of his life ahead of his upcoming UFC fight with Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-10 MMA) and Spivak (15-3 MMA) are slated to headline a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas on February 4th. The pair were originally scheduled to compete at UFC Vegas 65 this past November, but ‘The Black Beast’ was forced to withdraw last minute due to a medical issue.
UFC featherweight Edson Barboza honored with mural in his hometown
UFC featherweight contender Edson Barboza has been honored with a mural in Brazil. The Brazilian has been in the UFC for nearly 15 years, making his promotional debut in 2010. Barboza spent the majority of his run at lightweight but moved down to featherweight in 2020. While he lost his debut to Dan Ige, he quickly rattled off wins over Makwan Amirkhani and Shane Burgos.
UFC 286 adds three new fights including Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze
The card for UFC’s return to London has some additions. UFC 286 will emanate from The O2 Arena in London, England on March 18. The UFC’s most recent trip to London took place back in March 2022. Headlining that show was a heavyweight collision between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.
Tony Ferguson extends coaching offer to Jake Paul ahead of his MMA debut: “You can be one of my students”
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has offered to coach Jake Paul in mixed martial arts. It’s not exactly a secret that Tony Ferguson has been on a skid lately. He’s lost to a string of top stars and in his last few outings, he was finished by Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz.
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni moved to State prison, facing 30-50 years if found guilty of murder
Former UFC and PRIDE fighter Phil Baroni has been moved to State prison after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. The Tribuna De La Bahia reported that Baroni was arrested over the alleged crime, which stemmed from an argument with his girlfriend. The report noted that Baroni had been on alcohol and drugs.
Coach Javier Mendez doesn’t expect Islam Makhachev to finish Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
Coach Javier Mendez doesn’t expect his student Islam Makhachev to run through Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. Makhachev achieved a lifelong dream of becoming the undisputed UFC lightweight champion at UFC 280 in October of last year. The 31-year-old submitted Charles Oliveira in the second round to attain the crown his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov once held.
Joe Rogan debates Paddy Pimblett’s controversial win over Jared Gordon with Dave Portnoy: “He shouldn’t have won”
UFC commentator Joe Rogan discussed Paddy Pimblett’s win over Jared Gordon alongside Dave Portnoy. Last month at UFC 282 in Las Vegas, the two lightweights faced off. Despite being just three fights into his UFC journey, ‘The Baddy’ was given the co-main event spot. While he’s not been in the promotion for long, he’s become a star, mostly thanks to promotional deals such as the one he has with Barstool Sports.
Ali Abdelaziz shuts down “rumors” that Kamaru Usman won’t be fighting Leon Edwards next: “He is good to go”
Ali Abdelaziz has shut down ‘rumors’ that Kamaru Usman won’t be fighting Leon Edwards next. It was just this past August at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) by a brutal knockout in the fifth round. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had lost his welterweight title to ‘Rocky’.
Jake Paul hints that he will fight Mike Perry next after Tommy Fury declined boxing match: “It might be your lucky year”
Jake Paul and Mike Perry might be facing off in the boxing ring later this year. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva in October. In the biggest test of the YouTuber’s career thus far, he passed with flying colors. While the bout was close, an eighth-round knockdown for Paul sealed the win over ‘The Spider’ by decision.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0