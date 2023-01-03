In adversity-filled season, Chase Winovich’s first sack of the year was ‘a long time coming’ for Browns DE

Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home before practice after critical remarks, league source says; likely won’t face Steelers Sunday
BEREA, Ohio -- Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home by the Browns Friday and won’t practice with the team after remarks he made to cleveland.com Thursday in a one-on-one interview. He’s doubtful for Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh, and will probably be suspended for the game.
Peyton Hillis, former Cleveland Browns running back, in critical condition after saving children from drowning: reports
PENSACOLA, Florida — Peyton Hillis, a former NFL running back who had his best season while playing for the Cleveland Browns, reportedly was in critical condition Thursday after he saved his children from drowning. According to TMZ, Hillis was unconscious in the intensive care unit of a hospital after...
Damar Hamlin posts to Instagram for first time after cardiac arrest: ‘The love has been overwhelming’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health is improving every day, and Saturday evening he was able to post to Instagram for the first time since he suffered a terrifying cardiac arrest on Monday in Cincinnati. “When you put real love out into the world it comes...
NFL cancels Bengals vs. Bills, schedules meeting to vote on ‘potential (postseason) competitive inequities’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL announced the Week 17 game between the Bengals and Bills has been canceled and there will be a special league meeting on Friday to determine what to do for certain playoff scenarios impacted by the decision. That followed a report from the Associated Press...
Jadeveon Clowney was likely gone before this benching; DC Joe Woods will know his fate soon: Browns Insider
PITTSBURGH — Jadeveon Clowney likely won’t be back next season after getting benched for the season finale here, but he wasn’t really in the Browns plans for 2023 before he vented to cleveland.com Thursday about the way he’s been used. Although they were open to bringing...
Bengals 2023 home and away opponents finalized thanks to AFC North title
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Amid the craziness of the last few days for the Bengals, their 2023 opponents have now been finalized. By virtue of the NFL’s decision to declare Monday’s game against the Bills a no contest, the Bengals have clinched their second-straight AFC North crown. It’s the first time in franchise history that they’ve won back-to-back division titles.
Browns cornerback Denzel Ward will play in season finale vs. Steelers
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Browns cornerback Denzel Ward will play in the team’s season finale today against the Steelers after being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury suffered during the team’s win over Washington. The Browns’ top cornerback will try to build on a season that includes three interceptions and two fumble return touchdowns.
While Browns preached patience with Deshaun Watson, Mike Tomlin expected fast progress from Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH – Mike Tomlin keeps a short patience for talent. Kenny Pickett, the Steelers’ first-round rookie quarterback, has led the Steelers to five wins in his last six starts and orchestrated two game-winning drives the last two weeks. Tomlin, the Steelers coach who hopes to record his 16th straight non-losing season with a win over the Browns this weekend, has been tapping his foot waiting for this version of Pickett to arrive.
Trevor Bauer’s next stop, if there is one, won’t be Cleveland: The week in baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Trevor Bauer once told me that he and his sister used to write poems to his mother. His father would make the words rhyme for them. One time a reporter from another city asked me if Bauer would talk to him about pitching. I told him Bauer would talk forever on the subject ... and he did.
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to watch pivotal Saturday night game live for free (1/7/23)
The Tennessee Titans will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a pivotal winner-take-all matchup on Saturday, Jan. 7 at TIAA Bank Field. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern to decide the AFC South. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); Hulu Live TV (free trial); DirectTV (free trial). Also,...
Browns rule Jadeveon Clowney out for the Steelers game after critical remarks
BEREA, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski ruled out Jadeveon Clowney for the Browns’ season finale in Pittsburgh, as expected, and he’s likely played his last game for the Cleveland Browns after critical remarks he made on Thursday to cleveland.com in a one-on-one interview. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that...
Bengals will continue to rely on Ja’Marr Chase against Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been the team’s No. 1 option. When they’ve needed a play in a big spot this season, they’ve gone to him first. That’s why he’s in line to have another good day against the Ravens on...
Joe Mixon on NFL’s postseason seeding changes: ‘So we not following the rules no more’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn’t waste any time sharing his thoughts about commissioner Roger Goodell’s announcement on Thursday night detailing how the NFL will handle playoff seeding in the wake of cancelling the Bengals-Bills game. “So we not following the rules no more,”...
Bengals vs. Ravens preview: Everything you need to know for Week 18′s 1 p.m. kickoff
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- After a rollercoaster week following the postponement and eventual cancellation of Monday night’s matchup against the Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals will close out the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are already headed to the playoffs no matter the outcome, and the...
