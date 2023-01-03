Read full article on original website
Related
Core boring work scheduled for Route 255 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that traffic delays should be expected mid-to-late January on Route 255, north of the Treasure Lake Gate in Clearfield County. Starting Wednesday, Jan. 18 and running through Friday, Jan. 27, crews will be taking core borings on Route 255 near […]
PennDOT provides update on windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county on Friday, January 6. Route details are: On Friday, parts will leave Falls Creek hourly from 8 a.m. through noon. None of these movements will feature the wrong-way maneuver […]
Demolition has begun for Treasure Lake ski lodge
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Demolition has begun, and with it comes a new hope for a ski lodge in DuBois. A new ski lodge, over 5,000 square feet, is what the new owners are hoping to build. Workers are tearing down the dilapidated structure this week, making way for a new structure. The building […]
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on MD 68
HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 5, 2023) – On behalf of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), the Washington County Highway Department announces Maryland 68 at US 11 to Cedar Ridge Road will be closed on Saturday, January 7, 2023, and Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The closure is to remove the buildup of debris under the MD 68 bridge over the Conococheague Creek.
Hoarder's Clear Spring Home Goes Up In Flames: Maryland Fire Marshal
Some “valuables” of a Washington County hoarder were destroyed on Friday morning in Clear Spring when a house fire was reported inside a two-story home. Dozens of firefighters from the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Department were called to a National Pike home in Clear Spring shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, when the homeowner advised that flames were showing in a second-floor bathroom.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-81 in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A crash caused major backups on Interstate 81 in Franklin County Friday morning. A southbound lane of I-81 was blocked in Chambersburg before Exit 17, Walker Road. A PennDOT camera near the exit showed a long line of stopped vehicles. The crash has been cleared and...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens at Allegheny Tunnel
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — A stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike has reopened in Somerset County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said on Thursday that the westbound lanes of the PA Turnpike were shut down at the Allegheny Tunnel for emergency road work. The...
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pennsylvania man is dead after a crash in Madison County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Altoona resident James Lego, 46, was driving his Ford Mustang west on Interstate 70 at around 7:30 a.m. near Gwynne Road in Somerford Township. Highway Patrol said in […]
Crews from Clearfield, Centre counties extinguish second-alarm house fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple crews from Centre and Clearfield counties battled a second-alarm house fire Wednesday in Pine Glen. Firefighters were called just after 1:30 p.m. to 172 Hilltop Drive in Burnside Township for a report of a dwelling fire, Centre County dispatch said. Pine Glen Fire Department Chief Peary Schmoke said that they […]
Climb Nittany celebrates pandemic-delayed Grand Opening on two-year anniversary
BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Good things come to those who wait. That’s what Climb Nittany in Boalsburg believes as they celebrated their delayed “Grand Opening” two years later. The indoor rock climbing facility said they couldn’t originally celebrate their opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On their two-year anniversary Saturday, Jan. 7, they celebrated with […]
WGAL
Overturned tractor-trailer on I-81 at Route 581 in Cumberland County cleared
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash caused problems on a busy stretch of I-81 Friday morning in Cumberland County. The truck overturned in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Route 581 in Hampden Township. Crews cleared the scene around 7:40 a.m. and traffic is returning to normal. It's...
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County
DETAILS: $649,000 – SHOWINGS BEGIN THIS WEEKEND!. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. The house comes with a heat pump and central air. It was built in 2022. Listings that are coming soon. A 2 bedroom, 2 bath house in Bellefonte is soon...
local21news.com
Duo tied dog to post Christmas day, left it for 64 hours in freezing temperatures: PSP
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say two people are accused of abandoning a dog on Christmas day, leaving the animal tied to a wooden post outside in freezing temperatures for two days in Clearfield County. Troopers say charges are pending against 21-year-old James Pfahler of West Decatur...
New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: State Collegeand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
fox8tv.com
Hollsopple Fatal Accident Update
Authorities are providing new details about what led to a vehicle versus pedestrian incident in Hollsopple Wednesday afternoon. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees says a Windber woman was killed after being run over by her own vehicle in the parking lot of Jet Beer Distributors. Lees identified the victim as...
wellsvillesun.com
SPCA Serving Allegany County has BUGS!!
See the gallery of cuteness, submit an application. Oh my…the SPCA is infested with baby BUGS! And aren’t they just ‘cute as a bug’?. Meet our 6 week old bugs: Cricket, June Bug, Beetle, Mantis & Bumble Bee. If interested in adopting our Pug Boston Terrier...
abc27.com
Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR SEVERAL INCIDENTS
Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County first responders. Homer City Fire Department was called out for a fuel leak at the Homer-Center School complex at 10:10 AM. Three fire departments would be dispatched to Reston Drive in White Township for a reported structure fire. Indiana Fire Association, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched at 4:33 PM, with Homer City and Creekside fire departments called out 23 minutes later. Indiana fire officials say that the issue was a false alarm with a lot of hot air coming from a dryer vent that needed to be cleaned out. No fire was discovered.
echo-pilot.com
Proposed Chambersburg Wawa would be first in region
A Wawa convenience store and gas station is proposed in Chambersburg. It would not only be the first Wawa in Franklin County, but the first in the region. Though there are two stores planned for York County, Pa., currently, the closest Wawa to Franklin County is in Frederick, Md. The...
Westmoreland house heavily damaged in fire
A two-story house in Westmoreland County was heavily damaged in a fire Thursday morning. Crews were called to the home, located in the 1200 block of Claridge Elliott Road in Penn Township, just before 7 a.m. Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the...
Comments / 0