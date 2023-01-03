ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

WTAJ

Core boring work scheduled for Route 255 in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that traffic delays should be expected mid-to-late January on Route 255, north of the Treasure Lake Gate in Clearfield County.   Starting Wednesday, Jan. 18 and running through Friday, Jan. 27, crews will be taking core borings on Route 255 near […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT provides update on windmill superloads

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county on Friday, January 6. Route details are: On Friday, parts will leave Falls Creek hourly from 8 a.m. through noon. None of these movements will feature the wrong-way maneuver […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Demolition has begun for Treasure Lake ski lodge

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Demolition has begun, and with it comes a new hope for a ski lodge in DuBois. A new ski lodge, over 5,000 square feet, is what the new owners are hoping to build. Workers are tearing down the dilapidated structure this week, making way for a new structure. The building […]
DUBOIS, PA
washco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on MD 68

HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 5, 2023) – On behalf of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), the Washington County Highway Department announces Maryland 68 at US 11 to Cedar Ridge Road will be closed on Saturday, January 7, 2023, and Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The closure is to remove the buildup of debris under the MD 68 bridge over the Conococheague Creek.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Hoarder's Clear Spring Home Goes Up In Flames: Maryland Fire Marshal

Some “valuables” of a Washington County hoarder were destroyed on Friday morning in Clear Spring when a house fire was reported inside a two-story home. Dozens of firefighters from the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Department were called to a National Pike home in Clear Spring shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, when the homeowner advised that flames were showing in a second-floor bathroom.
CLEAR SPRING, MD
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A crash caused major backups on Interstate 81 in Franklin County Friday morning. A southbound lane of I-81 was blocked in Chambersburg before Exit 17, Walker Road. A PennDOT camera near the exit showed a long line of stopped vehicles. The crash has been cleared and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens at Allegheny Tunnel

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — A stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike has reopened in Somerset County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said on Thursday that the westbound lanes of the PA Turnpike were shut down at the Allegheny Tunnel for emergency road work. The...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews from Clearfield, Centre counties extinguish second-alarm house fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple crews from Centre and Clearfield counties battled a second-alarm house fire Wednesday in Pine Glen. Firefighters were called just after 1:30 p.m. to 172 Hilltop Drive in Burnside Township for a report of a dwelling fire, Centre County dispatch said. Pine Glen Fire Department Chief Peary Schmoke said that they […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Climb Nittany celebrates pandemic-delayed Grand Opening on two-year anniversary

BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Good things come to those who wait. That’s what Climb Nittany in Boalsburg believes as they celebrated their delayed “Grand Opening” two years later. The indoor rock climbing facility said they couldn’t originally celebrate their opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On their two-year anniversary Saturday, Jan. 7, they celebrated with […]
BOALSBURG, PA
wtaj.com

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County

DETAILS: $649,000 – SHOWINGS BEGIN THIS WEEKEND!. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. The house comes with a heat pump and central air. It was built in 2022. Listings that are coming soon. A 2 bedroom, 2 bath house in Bellefonte is soon...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: State Collegeand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox8tv.com

Hollsopple Fatal Accident Update

Authorities are providing new details about what led to a vehicle versus pedestrian incident in Hollsopple Wednesday afternoon. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees says a Windber woman was killed after being run over by her own vehicle in the parking lot of Jet Beer Distributors. Lees identified the victim as...
HOLLSOPPLE, PA
wellsvillesun.com

SPCA Serving Allegany County has BUGS!!

See the gallery of cuteness, submit an application. Oh my…the SPCA is infested with baby BUGS! And aren’t they just ‘cute as a bug’?. Meet our 6 week old bugs: Cricket, June Bug, Beetle, Mantis & Bumble Bee. If interested in adopting our Pug Boston Terrier...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
NEWVILLE, PA
wdadradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR SEVERAL INCIDENTS

Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County first responders. Homer City Fire Department was called out for a fuel leak at the Homer-Center School complex at 10:10 AM. Three fire departments would be dispatched to Reston Drive in White Township for a reported structure fire. Indiana Fire Association, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched at 4:33 PM, with Homer City and Creekside fire departments called out 23 minutes later. Indiana fire officials say that the issue was a false alarm with a lot of hot air coming from a dryer vent that needed to be cleaned out. No fire was discovered.
HOMER CITY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Proposed Chambersburg Wawa would be first in region

A Wawa convenience store and gas station is proposed in Chambersburg. It would not only be the first Wawa in Franklin County, but the first in the region. Though there are two stores planned for York County, Pa., currently, the closest Wawa to Franklin County is in Frederick, Md. The...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

