BBC
Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
Tennis-Medvedev relishing potential clashes with Djokovic, Nadal
ADELAIDE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev believes it is a privilege to be able to test himself against Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal, with the former world number one saying on Friday he would relish meeting the duo at the Australian Open.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic defeats Medvedev, into Adelaide final despite injury
Serb Novak Djokovic, the top seed, won against Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Saturday. Djokovic, ranked No 5, will play American Sebastian Korda next. He had taken a medical time-out early...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Red-hot Korda takes out Sinner to reach semi-finals
American Sebastian Korda took another big-name scalp at the Adelaide International 1 on Friday as he beat sixth seed Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-5, 6-1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Korda, ranked No 33, will play Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka next. The 22-year-old American added Sinner to a list of victims...
tennismajors.com
Fritz and Keys get the job done, USA through to United Cup final
The US completed a clean sweep against Poland in the semi-finals of the first ever United Cup. After the victories of Jessica Pegula, who made the world No 1 Iga Swiatek cry, and Frances Tiafoe on Friday, Taylor Fritz put an end to the suspense on Saturday by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in two tiebreaks, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
US Open champ Ash Barty announces she’s pregnant, a year after retirement
From tennis champion to expectant mother in under a year. Former world number one and four-time grand slam champion Ash Barty announced on Friday she is expecting her first child with husband Garry Kissick. “2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” the Australian native said. “Origi already the protective big sister” Barty used her adorable border collie Origi to help reveal the news to her 516K Instagram followers. The 26-year-old shocked the tennis community when she announced her retirement last March — two months removed from winning the Australian Open. Kissick, 32, made...
tennismajors.com
Top seed Gauff rolls into Auckland semi-finals; Bonaventure upsets Fernandez
Coco Gauff looks to be finding form at exactly the right time. The 18-year-old routed Zhu Lin of China 6-3, 6-2 at the ASB Classic in Auckland on Friday, hitting eight aces and not facing a single break point as she wrapped up victory over the world No 84 in 75 minutes to take her place in the semi-finals.
tennismajors.com
“Helpless” Swiatek in tears as USA take 2-0 lead over Poland in United Cup
Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Iga Swiatek is human, given her achievements over the past year. But on Friday at the United Cup in Brisbane, the world No 1, who won two Grand Slams and six other events in 2022, suffered one of her heaviest defeats on Tour as Poland fell 2-0 down to the United States in the semi-finals.
Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches
Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.” The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.
tennismajors.com
Medvedev into Adelaide semi-finals, awaits Djokovic or Shapovalov
Daniil Medvedev defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Friday. Former world No 1 Medvedev, now ranked No 7, will face the winner of the match between Serb Novak Djokovic, the top seed, and Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 7 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Ultradominant Gauff wins Auckland final
American Coco Gauff, the top seed, defeated Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 to win the Auckland Open trophy at the ASB Tennis Centre on Sunday. It is Gauff’s third WTA trophy, the first since 2021. The French Open runner-up, aged 18, didn’t lose a set in an impressive...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: End of the road for Popyrin, defeated by Nishioka
Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka beat Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (4), 6-7 (8), 6-2 to advance to the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Friday. Nishioka, ranked No 36, will face American Sebastian Korda, who upset sixth seed Jannik Sinner, next. The Japanese edged out Dane...
tennismajors.com
Wild card Venus Williams withdraws from Australian Open
Venus Williams has withdrawn from the 2023 Australian Open due to an as-yet-undisclosed injury. The seven-time Grand Slam champion was last month awarded a wild card for the tournament, and it was set to be her 22nd appearance there. The 42-year-old had begun her season with a 7-6 (4), 6-2...
tennismajors.com
‘Novak is still the best in the world’ – Medvedev hails Djokovic after Adelaide semi-final
With Carlos Alcaraz out of the Australian Open, the world No 1 spot is up for grabs again – and Daniil Medvedev is in no doubt who the best male player is at the moment. According to the Russian, it’s the man who beat him 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-final of the Adelaide International – Novak Djokovic.
tennismajors.com
Sabalenka crowned Adelaide champion without dropping a set
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, won the Adelaide International 1 tournament by beating Czech qualifier Linda Noskova 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Sunday. Sabalenka did not drop a set all week en route to her 11th title – her first since Madrid 2021. She...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Jabeur loses in semi-final
Czech Linda Noskova reached the final of the Adelaide International 1 by beating Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the top seed, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Saturday night. Noskova, ranked No 102, will play Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, next. The 18-year-old Czech won against Russian...
tennismajors.com
Sabalenka makes Adelaide final – still no sets dropped
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, reached the final of the Adelaide International 1 by beating Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Saturday. Sabalenka, ranked No 5, will play the winner of the match between Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the top seed, and Czech Linda...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Griekspoor makes final
Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor advanced to the final of the Pune Open by beating Russian Aslan Karatsev, the No 8 seed, 7-6 (4), 6-1 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Friday. Griekspoor, ranked No 95, will face the winner of the match between Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi and Dutchman Botic van...
tennismajors.com
‘We are a strong group’: Italy set United Cup final against USA
After Matteo Berrettini lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s singles on Saturday, it was down to Lucia Bronzetti to bring a third point to Italy and confirm their place in the final of the United Cup against the USA. And the world No 54 did not flinch against...
tennismajors.com
Masarova advances to Auckland final versus Gauff after battle of the qualifiers
Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova defeated Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the final of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Saturday. Masarova, ranked No 130, will face American Coco Gauff, the top seed, next. Ahead of her victory, the Spaniard won against American Sloane...
