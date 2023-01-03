Read full article on original website
Pune Open: Griekspoor makes final
Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor advanced to the final of the Pune Open by beating Russian Aslan Karatsev, the No 8 seed, 7-6 (4), 6-1 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Friday. Griekspoor, ranked No 95, will face the winner of the match between Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi and Dutchman Botic van...
Tallon Griekspoor wins in Pune for first tour title
Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor beat Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 to win the Pune Open tournament at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Saturday. Ahead of his victory, Griekspoor, ranked No 95, defeated Spaniard Jaume Munar, the No 7 seed (6-4, 7-5), Italian Marco Cecchinato (6-4, 6-4), Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed (W/O) and Russian Aslan Karatsev, the No 8 seed (7-6 (4), 6-1).
Sabalenka makes Adelaide final – still no sets dropped
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, reached the final of the Adelaide International 1 by beating Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Saturday. Sabalenka, ranked No 5, will play the winner of the match between Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the top seed, and Czech Linda...
Korda through at Adelaide final after Nishioka retirement
American Sebastian Korda reached the final of the Adelaide International 1 when Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka retired at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Saturday. Korda, ranked No 33, led 7-6 (5), 1-0 when Nishioka, ranked No 36, pulled out on Saturday at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. The 22-year-old American will face...
Fritz and Keys get the job done, USA through to United Cup final
The US completed a clean sweep against Poland in the semi-finals of the first ever United Cup. After the victories of Jessica Pegula, who made the world No 1 Iga Swiatek cry, and Frances Tiafoe on Friday, Taylor Fritz put an end to the suspense on Saturday by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in two tiebreaks, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
Top seed Gauff rolls into Auckland semi-finals; Bonaventure upsets Fernandez
Coco Gauff looks to be finding form at exactly the right time. The 18-year-old routed Zhu Lin of China 6-3, 6-2 at the ASB Classic in Auckland on Friday, hitting eight aces and not facing a single break point as she wrapped up victory over the world No 84 in 75 minutes to take her place in the semi-finals.
“Helpless” Swiatek in tears as USA take 2-0 lead over Poland in United Cup
Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Iga Swiatek is human, given her achievements over the past year. But on Friday at the United Cup in Brisbane, the world No 1, who won two Grand Slams and six other events in 2022, suffered one of her heaviest defeats on Tour as Poland fell 2-0 down to the United States in the semi-finals.
Ultradominant Gauff wins Auckland final
American Coco Gauff, the top seed, defeated Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 to win the Auckland Open trophy at the ASB Tennis Centre on Sunday. It is Gauff’s third WTA trophy, the first since 2021. The French Open runner-up, aged 18, didn’t lose a set in an impressive...
Adelaide International 1: Red-hot Korda takes out Sinner to reach semi-finals
American Sebastian Korda took another big-name scalp at the Adelaide International 1 on Friday as he beat sixth seed Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-5, 6-1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Korda, ranked No 33, will play Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka next. The 22-year-old American added Sinner to a list of victims...
January 7, 1979: The day 16-year-old Tracy Austin crushed Martina Navratilova to win the Avon Championships
On this day, January 7, 1979, in Washington, D.C., 16-year-old Tracy Austin defeated world No 1 Martina Navratilova in the final of the Avon Championships 6-3, 6-2. Austin had turned pro in October 1978, and she remained undefeated since then. It was her third pro tournament win out of three attended, after Filderstadt and the Tokyo Open (where she had already beaten Navratilova, 6-1, 6-1). The American prodigy would become the youngest US Open champion in tennis history a few months later, defeating Chris Evert in the final (6-4, 6-3), but her career would be shortened by a series of injuries.
Sabalenka crowned Adelaide champion without dropping a set
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, won the Adelaide International 1 tournament by beating Czech qualifier Linda Noskova 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Sunday. Sabalenka did not drop a set all week en route to her 11th title – her first since Madrid 2021. She...
Djokovic defeats Medvedev, into Adelaide final despite injury
Serb Novak Djokovic, the top seed, won against Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Saturday. Djokovic, ranked No 5, will play American Sebastian Korda next. He had taken a medical time-out early...
Resilient Djokovic fends off Shapovalov to reach Adelaide semis; Medvedev next
Novak Djokovic was at his resilient best as he fended off the challenge of Denis Shapovalov to reach the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 1 on Friday. Djokovic, ranked No 5, clinched a 6-3, 6-4 triumph but needed one hour, 54 minutes to finish it off, having come through some testing service games early in the first set.
Djokovic, Medvedev expecting toughest battle as they meet in Adelaide semis
It is six years since Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev played for the first time, a Davis Cup match which the Serb won when Medvedev retired in the fourth set. A lot has changed since then, with Medvedev emerging from the pack to threaten, and then beat, the world’s best players, claiming his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2021, when he beat Djokovic in the final to deny him the calendar-year Grand Slam.
Masarova advances to Auckland final versus Gauff after battle of the qualifiers
Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova defeated Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the final of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Saturday. Masarova, ranked No 130, will face American Coco Gauff, the top seed, next. Ahead of her victory, the Spaniard won against American Sloane...
‘We are a strong group’: Italy set United Cup final against USA
After Matteo Berrettini lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s singles on Saturday, it was down to Lucia Bronzetti to bring a third point to Italy and confirm their place in the final of the United Cup against the USA. And the world No 54 did not flinch against...
Naomi Osaka latest player out of Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka will not be competing in this year’s edition of the tournament. A statement from the Slam’s official Twitter account said that she had “withdrawn”, giving no further detail. There has been speculation about whether the 25-year-old will continue as a...
‘Novak is still the best in the world’ – Medvedev hails Djokovic after Adelaide semi-final
With Carlos Alcaraz out of the Australian Open, the world No 1 spot is up for grabs again – and Daniil Medvedev is in no doubt who the best male player is at the moment. According to the Russian, it’s the man who beat him 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-final of the Adelaide International – Novak Djokovic.
Top seed Gauff through to Auckland final
American Coco Gauff, the top seed, moved into the final of the Auckland Open by beating Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, the No 7 seed, 6-0, 6-2 at the ASB Tennis Centre on Saturday. Gauff, ranked No 7, will face the winner of the match between Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure and Spanish...
Sabalenka: ‘I almost forgot how it feels to win a title’
After a barren 2022, Aryna Sabalenka enjoyed such a brilliant week in Adelaide to start 2023, not dropping a single set. And the Belarusian was honest about the relief and joy she felt once she had got her hands on the trophy – her first since Madrid in 2021.
