Deerfield, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Issue Car Break-in Advisory

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued an advisory on Thursday warning residents of a recent increase in the number of cars break-ins. According to police, the increase in break-ins is happening in the areas of the city near Chatham Street, Pleasant Street and Chandler Street. Police say many of...
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Crews search Lake Quinsigamond near Burns Bridge

SHREWSBURY – First responders are currently responding to an incident on Lake Quinsigamond near the Kenneth F. Burns bridge. Local fire departments deployed boats and appeared to be searching the lake late this afternoon. According to Officer Chief of the Worcester Fire Department Daniel O’Neil, the department deployed two...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search

SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Body of Missing Person Recovered from Lake Quinsigamond

WORCESTER - Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday. A report shortly after 10 AM led to the search operation by the fire department. Divers recovered the body at 2:21 PM. The identity of the victim was not released. Several agencies...
WORCESTER, MA
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023

Hartford Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 on New Year's Day. The hospital said Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and is 22 inches long. Logan's mom, Sarah, of New Britain, was excited to welcome her first child. “This new...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police

Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
SUTTON, MA
WTNH

Car crashes into building in Tolland, ravages liquor store

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A car crashed into a Tolland building on Tuesday and ravaged a liquor store, according to town officials. Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the car crashed into the Village Spirit Shop and caused internal structural damage to the store. Hundreds of liquor bottles could be seen on the store’s floor […]
TOLLAND, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms

A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
NASHUA, NH

