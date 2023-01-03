Read full article on original website
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
City of Springfield receives complaints of “trash, heavy urine smell and cockroaches” at Edgewater Apartments
Residents of one Springfield apartment complex have been complaining of poor living conditions and safety hazards.
CT Eatery Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years In Business
An iconic restaurant in Connecticut will soon permanently close after nearly 30 years in business.The Chowder Pot of Hartford is set to close in the coming months, the business announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.The owners said the building is "showing its age" after many years of functioning as various …
5-year-old boy died after Chicopee house fire on Christmas Eve
A five-year-old boy died after a fire that occurred on Christmas Eve in Chicopee.
Worcester Police Issue Car Break-in Advisory
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued an advisory on Thursday warning residents of a recent increase in the number of cars break-ins. According to police, the increase in break-ins is happening in the areas of the city near Chatham Street, Pleasant Street and Chandler Street. Police say many of...
New year to possibly welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
Body recovered after four-hour search of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester
WORCESTER — Worcester Fire Department divers recovered a body from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said. The body, which was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was recovered at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. Divers began searching the lake shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report...
Crews search Lake Quinsigamond near Burns Bridge
SHREWSBURY – First responders are currently responding to an incident on Lake Quinsigamond near the Kenneth F. Burns bridge. Local fire departments deployed boats and appeared to be searching the lake late this afternoon. According to Officer Chief of the Worcester Fire Department Daniel O’Neil, the department deployed two...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search
SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
Body of Missing Person Recovered from Lake Quinsigamond
WORCESTER - Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday. A report shortly after 10 AM led to the search operation by the fire department. Divers recovered the body at 2:21 PM. The identity of the victim was not released. Several agencies...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
Winter weather advisory issued for all of New Hampshire, parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts because dropping temperatures and freezing rain could make for slick travel beginning Thursday morning. In New Hampshire, the advisory is in effect for parts of Carroll, Coos, Grafton, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford,...
Hartford Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Hartford Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 on New Year's Day. The hospital said Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and is 22 inches long. Logan's mom, Sarah, of New Britain, was excited to welcome her first child. “This new...
Impact Weather: Temperatures dropping, slippery roads expected later Thursday
BOSTON — Colder weather is moving into Massachusetts for the end of the week, and freezing rain may lead to a slippery commute Thursday for some parts of the state. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Worcester and northern Middlesex, counties. “The temperatures are going...
At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police
Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
Man dies after being found shot in Springfield parking garage on Dec. 31, police say
A man was reportedly shot and killed during an alleged scuffle inside a Springfield parking garage early New Year’s Eve, according to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Saturday at 2 a.m., Springfield police monitored a parking garage on Bridge Street when officers heard gunshots and spotted two...
Car crashes into building in Tolland, ravages liquor store
TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A car crashed into a Tolland building on Tuesday and ravaged a liquor store, according to town officials. Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the car crashed into the Village Spirit Shop and caused internal structural damage to the store. Hundreds of liquor bottles could be seen on the store’s floor […]
Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms
A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
Framingham Police Arrest Marlborough Woman on Assault & Battery Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough woman, just after midnight on New Year’s day. Police arrested at the Shell Gas Station at 846 Concord Street Djoyve M. Venturim, 30, of 11 Norwood Street of Marlborough. She was charged with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Venturim...
