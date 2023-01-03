ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after report of suspicious activity

OOLITIC – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report of a suspicious male walking on Lafayette Avenue and 5th Street at 9:30 p.m. The caller reported the male was impaired and looking inside vehicles. Officers arrived and began searching for...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man detained after officer spots suspicious activity

BEDFORD – A Williamsville man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer spotted suspicious activity at Revere’s Food & Fuel. The male he spotted was 30-year-old Timothy Witten, who was wanted on a warrant in Porter County. Witten told the officer “he believed that...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man tries to run vehicle off the road and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on December 29th after a woman reported that 43-year-old Joshua McBride was attempting to run her vehicle off the roadway on Mitchell Road. The female told police she was in a white truck and McBride was in a yellow tracker behind her...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wbiw.com

ISP concludes drug investigation in Lawrence County with multiple arrests

LAWRENCE CO. – On Thursday, January 5, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, 53, of Bedford...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Woman found passed out in vehicle at a car wash

MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday, on drug charges when Mitchell Police officers were summoned to the Hoosier Express Auto Wash on West Main Street after a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Escape. When police arrived at 9:34 p.m....
MITCHELL, IN
wslmradio.com

Four From Bedford Arrested In Meth Bust

Four from Bedford were arrested for possession and dealing in meth after a lengthy investigation from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) All adult suspects were arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Denna K. Cooper, a 53-year-old Female from Bedford was arrested for:
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute woman charged with dealing meth

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman has been arrested after police say they found 60 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, Lena F. Ashburn, 56, of Terre Haute, was stopped after an officer watched her drive past a stop sign at the intersection of SR 58 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 taken to hospital after N 10th St House fire in Terre Haute

*Editors note: The following article has been updated to reflect that only one person was taken to the hospital as a result of this incident. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation following a house fire in Terre Haute Friday. Firefighters were dispatched […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
PRINCETON, KY
wbiw.com

Two arrested after ISP trooper spots wanted felon

MITCHELL – Two men were arrested on Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper ran a license plate and found the vehicle was registered to a wanted felon. The officer stopped the Ford Mustang on Jefferson Street in Mitchell. The driver of the vehicle, Clinton Henry, 38, of Bedford,...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Drive-thru customer fails to pay and is chased by employee with gun in hand

BLOOMINGTON — A former Hardee’s employee in Bloomington is facing felony charges after chasing a vehicle with a loaded gun when the driver of that vehicle stole $20 worth of food from the drive-thru. According to Bloomington Police, Jesse Vanderburgh, 25, grabbed his girlfriend’s AR-15-style pistol out of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

