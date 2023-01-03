Read full article on original website
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after report of suspicious activity
OOLITIC – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report of a suspicious male walking on Lafayette Avenue and 5th Street at 9:30 p.m. The caller reported the male was impaired and looking inside vehicles. Officers arrived and began searching for...
wbiw.com
Bedford man detained after officer spots suspicious activity
BEDFORD – A Williamsville man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer spotted suspicious activity at Revere’s Food & Fuel. The male he spotted was 30-year-old Timothy Witten, who was wanted on a warrant in Porter County. Witten told the officer “he believed that...
Police investigating Avon man and woman found dead in home Saturday morning
Hendricks County Sherriff’s Department is investigating after finding a man and woman were dead in their home Saturday morning.
wbiw.com
Man tries to run vehicle off the road and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on December 29th after a woman reported that 43-year-old Joshua McBride was attempting to run her vehicle off the roadway on Mitchell Road. The female told police she was in a white truck and McBride was in a yellow tracker behind her...
wbiw.com
Couple arrested after cigarette burns on one child’s palm and signs of beating on another child were discovered
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 27-year-old Andrea Arnana and 31-year-old Jose Zepeda, of Mitchell, on two counts of battery to a person under the age of 14, and neglect of a dependent. Arnana is also facing two counts of aiding, inducing, or causing a person...
Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
wbiw.com
ISP concludes drug investigation in Lawrence County with multiple arrests
LAWRENCE CO. – On Thursday, January 5, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, 53, of Bedford...
witzamfm.com
WTHI
Terre Haute woman faces drug charges after Sullivan County traffic stop
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Skipping through a stop sign landed a Terre Haute woman behind bars in Sullivan County on drug charges. It happened Thursday on State Road 58 and Alexander Street in Carlise. According to police, officers pulled over Lena Ashburn, 56, after she ran a stop sign.
wbiw.com
Woman found passed out in vehicle at a car wash
MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday, on drug charges when Mitchell Police officers were summoned to the Hoosier Express Auto Wash on West Main Street after a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Escape. When police arrived at 9:34 p.m....
wslmradio.com
2 detained after standoff in Martinsville
Police were called to a home in the 300 block of East Morgan Street after someone reported that a person at the residence was being held against their will.
1 taken to hospital after N 10th St House fire in Terre Haute
*Editors note: The following article has been updated to reflect that only one person was taken to the hospital as a result of this incident. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation following a house fire in Terre Haute Friday. Firefighters were dispatched […]
Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
wbiw.com
Two arrested after ISP trooper spots wanted felon
MITCHELL – Two men were arrested on Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper ran a license plate and found the vehicle was registered to a wanted felon. The officer stopped the Ford Mustang on Jefferson Street in Mitchell. The driver of the vehicle, Clinton Henry, 38, of Bedford,...
wbiw.com
Drive-thru customer fails to pay and is chased by employee with gun in hand
BLOOMINGTON — A former Hardee’s employee in Bloomington is facing felony charges after chasing a vehicle with a loaded gun when the driver of that vehicle stole $20 worth of food from the drive-thru. According to Bloomington Police, Jesse Vanderburgh, 25, grabbed his girlfriend’s AR-15-style pistol out of...
