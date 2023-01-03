Read full article on original website
KEYT
Taiwan’s Tsai visits base as China protests US ship passage
CHIAYI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a military base to observe drills while rival China protested the passage of a U.S. Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait. Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan as Chinese territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary. Taiwan has expanded its domestic arms industry and extended the national service requirement for all men from four months to a full year to boost its defenses against the rising threat from China. Meanwhile, China accused the U.S. of “publicly hyping” the Thursday passage of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon through the strait. China says its forces monitored the ship the entire time. The U.S. says the strait is international waters.
KEYT
Kishida highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a weeklong trip to strengthen military ties with Europe and Britain and bring into focus the Japan-U.S. alliance at a summit in Washington. It comes as Japan breaks from its postwar restraint to take on more offensive roles with an eye toward China. Kishida’s talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will highlight his five-nation tour that also takes him to France, Italy, Britain and Canada. Japan in December adopted key security and defense reforms, including a counterstrike capability that makes a break from the country’s exclusively self-defense-only postwar principle. Japan says the current deployment of missile interceptors is insufficient to defend it from rapid weapons advancement in China and North Korea.
KEYT
Japan, US to hold security talks before Kishida meets Biden
TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States will hold security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Washington the day before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands in the U.S. capital next week. Kishida meets with President Joe Biden on Jan. 13 for a summit wrapping up his tour of Group of Seven nations as Tokyo expands its military and deepens its alliance with America. Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will fly to Washington to join their American counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken for talks on Wednesday. They are expected to focus on their new national security strategies and concerns including China, North Korea and Russia.
KEYT
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
BEIJING (AP) — China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions. The popular Sina Weibo social media platform said it had addressed 12,854 violations...
KEYT
China’s Ant Group says founder Jack Ma will give up control
WASHINGTON (AP) — Leading Chinese financial technology provider Ant Group has announced that its founder, e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, will give up control of the company. In a statement posted Friday, Ant Group said that “no shareholder, alone or with other parties” will have “control over Ant Group.” The company is an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba, which Ma also founded. The move follows other efforts over the years by the Chinese government to rein in Ma and the country’s tech sector more broadly. Two years ago, the once high-profile Ma largely disappeared from view for 2 1/2 months after criticizing China’s regulators.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
KEYT
India to host virtual summit of over 120 developing nations
NEW DELHI (AP) — A top foreign ministry official says India will host a virtual summit of over 120 developing countries next week to share their economic woes. India holds the G-20 presidency this year. Vinay Kwatra, the top bureaucrat of India’s foreign ministry, says the summit on Jan. 12 and 13 will take up key issues such as the worldwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also on the agenda is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine making access to food, fertilizer and fuel more difficult, and mounting debt and inflationary pressures taking a toll on developing countries’ economies. Kwatra said Friday that invitations are being extended to more than 120 countries whose names will be given after their participation is confirmed.
KEYT
CDC has tested wastewater from aircraft amid concerns over Covid-19 surge in China
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has “done some very preliminary work” to do wastewater testing with airlines, Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer for the National Association of County and City Health Officials, said Wednesday. There have been growing concerns among public health officials to ramp up monitoring for coronavirus variants amid a Covid-19 surge in China.
KEYT
UK leader calls crisis meeting over struggling health system
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is gathering government ministers, medics and health service managers in 10 Downing St. for talks aimed at fixing a health care crisis that has seen thousands of patients stranded outside overflowing hospitals. The government said it was “bringing together the best minds from the health and care sectors to help share knowledge and practical solutions.” But the opposition Labour Party dismissed the gathering as “a talking shop.” Britain’s health system faces an inferno of pressures, including rising demand for care after pandemic restrictions were eased; a surge in flu and other winter viruses; and staff shortages. That has led to long waits for ambulances and emergency care in many areas.
KEYT
Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says it has executed two men convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. Iran’s judiciary identified those executed Saturday as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini. That makes it four men known to have been executed since the demonstrations began in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said the men had been convicted of killing a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s volunteer Basij force in the city of Karaj outside of Tehran.
KEYT
Venezuelan embassy run by opposition in US closes after Guaido ouster
The Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC, that was run by the opposition has suspended its operations, it announced in a press release Friday, following Juan Guaidó’s ouster as opposition leader. “We inform the Venezuelan community in the United States, and the public in general, that the Venezuelan Embassy...
KEYT
Over 2,000 join LGBTQ march in New Delhi after COVID break
NEW DELHI (AP) — More than 2,000 members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters have returned to New Delhi streets after a three-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to press for equal marriage rights. Dancing to drumbeats, they carried rainbow flags, balloons and placards as they walked for more than an hour to an area near India’s Parliament. Their hopes have been raised by India’s Supreme Court hearing petitions on granting legal recognition to same-sex marriage, which most Hindu nationalist leaders say is against India’s culture. Although there are openly gay celebrities, and some high-profile Bollywood films have dealt with gay issues, many in the community still face isolation and persecution.
KEYT
Somalia claims al-Shabab extremists seek talks for 1st time
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government claims that the al-Shabab extremist group has for the first time asked to open negotiations amid a military offensive the government has described as “total war.” There has been no immediate statement by al-Shabab. For well over a decade, the al-Qaida-affiliate has carried out high-profile bombings in Somalia’s capital and controlled parts of the country’s central and southern regions. That has complicated efforts to rebuild the once-failed Horn of Africa state after decades of conflict. The United States has a military presence in Somalia to combat the extremists, along with Turkey and a multinational African Union force.
KEYT
Indian held for unruly behavior with woman on airline flight
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have arrested an unruly airline passenger following a complaint by a woman aboard an Air India flight from New York that he urinated on her in business class. Police spokesperson Suman Nalva said Sunday the passenger, Shankar Mishra, was picked up by police in the southern city of Bengaluru and brought to the Indian capital on Saturday. A New Delhi court sent Mishra to prison for 14 days as police investigate the complaint. Sugata Bhattacharjee, another passenger on the flight, told reporters he saw Mishra consuming excessive liquor and talking incoherently. Meanwhile, the airline grounded one pilot and four cabin crew as it probed the incident.
KEYT
Australian charged over travel to IS territory freed on bail
SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian woman charged with willingly entering part of Syria that was under control of the Islamic State group has been freed on bail as a debate raged about the risk to the community. Mariam Raad is one of several Australians whose husbands were killed or jailed after they joined the Islamic State group. Australia repatriated four such women and 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp in October. Raad was first arrested Thursday. Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the returned women posed no threat to the community but would be monitored. A former New South Wales police minister said he had received “completely opposite” advice on Raad and was told she was a security threat.
KEYT
UN rights chief calls for probe into Burkina Faso killings
BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations human rights office has called Saturday for a prompt and transparent investigation into the deaths of at least 28 people whose bodies were found in northwest Burkina Faso last month. The U.N. official said Saturday that it was encouraging that authorities had announced an investigation into the incident in Nouna. The town is a predominately ethnic Fulani and Muslim community. The U.N. official said in a statement that it was important to “hold all those responsible to account regardless of position or rank.” Local human rights groups allege that volunteer militias supporting Burkina Faso’s army killed dozens of Fulani civilians including children.
KEYT
Ukraine reclaims Kyiv cathedral amid church dispute
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian government has taken the main cathedral of the revered historic Orthodox monastery from the church previously affiliated with Moscow’s patriarchate and allowed its Ukrainian rival to use it for Orthodox Christmas services. The move comes as the long-running tensions between the two churches exacerbated amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ukraine’s culture minister said Thursday that the state took over the Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church of the Pechersk Lavra monastery after the lease of them held by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) expired on Dec. 31. Oleksandr Tkachenko said Friday the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is the similarly named rival church, asked for and was granted permission to conduct the Christmas service.
KEYT
Cameroonian fishery products banned in EU, commission says
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The European Commission on Thursday banned imports of seafood caught in Cameroon’s waters, or by ships flagged there, and it labeled the West African country as “non-cooperating” in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. The commission said in a statement that Cameroon was not adequately monitoring its fleet of fishing boats, many of which operated in international waters. The actions come about two years after the EU warned Cameroon of the shortcomings. The AP reported in July that many seafood companies were registering their fishing fleets in Cameroon because of the lack of oversight.
KEYT
UN to vote on aid deliveries to Syria’s rebel-held northwest
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is set to vote Monday on a resolution that would continue humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria’s rebel-held northwest from Turkey for another six months. All eyes are on Russia, which has succeeded in reducing cross-border assistance in recent years, and aims to eliminate it. Several council diplomats say they expect Russia to abstain. But there is uncertainty about the vote. Last month, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a report that millions of Syrians may not survive the winter if cross-border aid deliveries stop.
