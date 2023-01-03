Read full article on original website
More areas of fog possible tonight into early Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather is in store for the most part ahead, but we could be subject to additional rounds of fog at night and in the morning. This fog could be locally dense, and it could also cause some slick roadways where moisture is able to stick to pavement and freeze. Lows tonight dip into the 10s, with highs on Sunday in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Eastbound lanes reopened, but westbound lanes closed on I-80 near Iowa Highway 1 after crash
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The eastbound lanes have reopened, but westbound lanes on I-80 at mile marker 246 near the Iowa Highway 1 exit are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crashed occurred around 5:40 Sunday morning. There were crashes in the eastbound lane in addition to the multi vehicle crash in the westbound lane. Emergency crews are at the scene. Trooper Robert Conrad with the Iowa State Patrol says the westbound lanes will be closed for hours, but they hope to reopen the eastbound lanes soon. Trooper Conrad asks that people don’t look at the crash when driving by the scene to prevent more accidents.
Stove House Family Restaurant sustained significant damage following Saturday night fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, the Marion Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff Deputies, Center Point Ambulance Service, the Central City Fire Department, the Alburnett Fire Department, and the Coggon Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2 Al Waterhouse Avenue in Central City.
One injured in Cedar Rapids garage fire
Cedar Rapids Roughriders host 'Guns 'n' Hoses' fundraiser
Murray scores 30 as Iowa rallies past No. 15 Indiana, 91-89
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:14 am, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE for a report of a stabbing. Responders arrived to find a 37-year-old male with a stab wound to his back. He was treated on-scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries which appear to be non-life-threatening.
Iowa City business helps out local nonprofit with art supply donation
Iowa City Public Library sets teens up for success through ‘Free Closet’
More painting possible at Iowa City nonprofit thanks to giving campaign
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City nonprofit United Action for Youth has thousands of more dollars of art supplies thanks to a giving campaign at a local business. During the holiday season at the end of 2022, the Blick store just a few blocks away from UAY’s Youth Center asked customers if they wanted to make a donation to the nonprofit. The store ended up collecting about 500 donations, totaling close to $14,000.
Community raises thousands to support local ‘Santa’ who had stroke days before Christmas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Each year John Philipp suits up as Santa Claus to bring joy to children for the holidays. Sadly on December 20th, he suffered a stroke that sent him to the University of Iowa for treatment. Since then, he has not been able to speak except for a few words. But the community has not forgotten the numerous times Santa has greeted them over the years, and now they’re showing up for him when he needs it most.
No. 2 Iowa duals Illinois to a 25-19 victory
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A win at heavyweight was needed for the Hawkeyes, who grabbed a 25-19 win over the Fighting Illini after a Tony Cassioppi win. Spencer Lee extended a his match winning streak to 44 with a pin. After back-to-back Illinois wins, Max Murin locked up a...
Northern Iowa defeats Southern Illinois 69-57
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Led by Bowen Born’s 27 points, the Northern Iowa Panthers defeated the Southern Illinois Salukis 69-57 on Saturday. The Panthers improved to 8-8 with the victory and the Salukis fell to 12-5.
How to take care of a cactus as your houseplant
University of Iowa celebrates 40th birthday for Carver Hawkeye Arena
Ingredion workers start sixth month of strike
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - January marks the start of six months of striking for around 130 Ingredion employees in Cedar Rapids. “It’s been very frustrating,” Jeff Blazek, a maintenance mechanic at Ingredion, said. “I have two grandsons, and it was hard for me not to be able to get them decent gifts.”
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison. 43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product,...
Eastern Iowa Heath Center expanding dental clinic due to demand for dental services
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Heath Center is expanding its dental clinic near 399 12th St SE because the nonprofit said it’s seeing an overwhelming demand for dental services, specifically for those on Medicaid. Dr. Diana Jones, who is the chief dental officer for the Eastern...
A healthy and delicious recipe to start the new year is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares a healthy and delicious recipe to start the new year in this Fareway Cooking Segment. If you are trying to eat healthier, eat more fruits and vegetables or maybe even meal prep a little bit more this year, this is the perfect recipe. We are going to walk through how to make this really simple Chinese Chicken Salad. This salad stays really well in your refrigerator.
