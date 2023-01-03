Read full article on original website
Indian held for unruly behavior with woman on airline flight
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have arrested an unruly airline passenger following a complaint by a woman aboard an Air India flight from New York that he urinated on her in business class. Police spokesperson Suman Nalva said Sunday the passenger, Shankar Mishra, was picked up by police in the southern city of Bengaluru and brought to the Indian capital on Saturday. A New Delhi court sent Mishra to prison for 14 days as police investigate the complaint. Sugata Bhattacharjee, another passenger on the flight, told reporters he saw Mishra consuming excessive liquor and talking incoherently. Meanwhile, the airline grounded one pilot and four cabin crew as it probed the incident.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Chilling details about the murders of four University of Idaho students surfaced this week when suspected killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court in Moscow for the first time and his affidavit was released. The affidavit reveals that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack – and that he...
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Fate Of GoFundMe Scammer Who Claimed To Be Helping Homeless Veteran Decided
A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty in relation to a GoFundMe scam in which she falsely claimed to be raising money to help a homeless veteran has been sentenced to three years in prison, the Associated Press reports. Katelyn McClure, 32, a former transportation department employee, was absent from...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill aimed at easing the cost for prisoners to call family and friends. The legislation clarifies that the Federal Communications Commission can set limits for fees on audio and video calls inside corrections facilities. Phone calls from prisons and jails are a lifeline for those incarcerated. But the cost varies widely and can be a financial drain on families already struggling to make ends meet with an adult behind bars. The FCC must still go through the rule-making process before the changes can be officially made.
UN rights chief calls for probe into Burkina Faso killings
BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations human rights office has called Saturday for a prompt and transparent investigation into the deaths of at least 28 people whose bodies were found in northwest Burkina Faso last month. The U.N. official said Saturday that it was encouraging that authorities had announced an investigation into the incident in Nouna. The town is a predominately ethnic Fulani and Muslim community. The U.N. official said in a statement that it was important to “hold all those responsible to account regardless of position or rank.” Local human rights groups allege that volunteer militias supporting Burkina Faso’s army killed dozens of Fulani civilians including children.
Talks continue to avoid nurse strike at 2 NYC hospitals
NEW YORK (AP) — With a strike deadline looming, contract negotiations continued Sunday between two large New York City hospitals and the union representing more than 7,000 nurses prepared to walk out on Monday, union officials said. Nurses at a third hospital reached a tentative agreement on Sunday. Talks...
Negotiations inch along under shadow of NYC nurses’ strike
NEW YORK (AP) — The union representing a group of nurses at a New York City hospital has reached a tentative contract agreement with its management. But close to 9,000 nurses at several other major hospitals are still preparing to go on strike. The New York State Nurses Association and BronxCare Health System say a tentative agreement had been reached. But agreements to avoid a walkout starting Monday morning have yet to be reached at other private hospitals including Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, which both have more than 1,000 beds.
2 convicted over carbon monoxide poisoning at Norwegian rave
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two men have been convicted over an illegal rave in Oslo that came to an abrupt end when dozens of people were taken to hospitals with carbon monoxide poisoning. A Norwegian court on Friday handed down 18 months in jail to each men for gross violations of health and safety laws. They used portable diesel generators to power lighting and sound systems at the event in 2020. The generators gave off carbon monoxide. The pair who were not identified, also were ordered to pay more than 500,000 kroner ($49,000) in compensation to two young men who suffered serious injuries after inhaling carbon monoxide — an odorless, colorless gas produced by the burning of carbon-based fuels.
Ukraine reclaims Kyiv cathedral amid church dispute
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian government has taken the main cathedral of the revered historic Orthodox monastery from the church previously affiliated with Moscow’s patriarchate and allowed its Ukrainian rival to use it for Orthodox Christmas services. The move comes as the long-running tensions between the two churches exacerbated amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ukraine’s culture minister said Thursday that the state took over the Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church of the Pechersk Lavra monastery after the lease of them held by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) expired on Dec. 31. Oleksandr Tkachenko said Friday the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is the similarly named rival church, asked for and was granted permission to conduct the Christmas service.
Con artist pleads guilty in phishing plot that duped authors
NEW YORK (AP) — A yearslong saga that ensnared the publishing world has culminated in a New York courtroom where a con artist has pleaded guilty to a plot defrauding scores of authors by duping them into handing over hundreds of unpublished manuscripts. Filippo Bernardini, an Italian citizen who had been working in publishing in London, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in connection with a phishing scheme that had baffled the book world for years. He used email accounts to impersonate literary agents and editors to con authors of their manuscripts. The announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Bernardini is set to be sentenced April 5.
Trump accused in lawsuit of causing wrongful death of Officer Brian Sicknick in US Capitol attack
The estate of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who died after responding to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, is suing two rioters involved in the attack and former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in egging it on. The civil lawsuit, filed Thursday in...
Kishida highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a weeklong trip to strengthen military ties with Europe and Britain and bring into focus the Japan-U.S. alliance at a summit in Washington. It comes as Japan breaks from its postwar restraint to take on more offensive roles with an eye toward China. Kishida’s talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will highlight his five-nation tour that also takes him to France, Italy, Britain and Canada. Japan in December adopted key security and defense reforms, including a counterstrike capability that makes a break from the country’s exclusively self-defense-only postwar principle. Japan says the current deployment of missile interceptors is insufficient to defend it from rapid weapons advancement in China and North Korea.
Over 2,000 join LGBTQ march in New Delhi after COVID break
NEW DELHI (AP) — More than 2,000 members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters have returned to New Delhi streets after a three-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to press for equal marriage rights. Dancing to drumbeats, they carried rainbow flags, balloons and placards as they walked for more than an hour to an area near India’s Parliament. Their hopes have been raised by India’s Supreme Court hearing petitions on granting legal recognition to same-sex marriage, which most Hindu nationalist leaders say is against India’s culture. Although there are openly gay celebrities, and some high-profile Bollywood films have dealt with gay issues, many in the community still face isolation and persecution.
Crane crashes onto mall in Norway amid high winds; 1 dead
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A construction crane crashed onto a shopping mall in central Norway on Friday amid strong winds, killing one person and injuring at least two others, police said. The winds likely caused the unmanned crane, which was at least 50 meters (165 feet) high to slam...
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
BEIJING (AP) — China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions. The popular Sina Weibo social media platform said it had addressed 12,854 violations...
