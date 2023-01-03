ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

FORECAST: Cold front to bring thunderstorms on Wednesday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlMCx_0k1hfB6u00

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Conditions will be mostly calm with lows in the 60s tonight.
  • However, a few showers are possible.
  • A line of showers will move in on Wednesday that will bring thunderstorms.
  • Some of the storms could produce damaging winds.
  • An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
  • The storms will move out Wednesday afternoon and weather conditions will settle back down.
  • Highs will remain in the low-60s on Thursday.
  • Cooler weather and clear skies will return Friday with high temperatures in the low-50s.
  • Weekend highs will be in the 50s with mostly clear skies.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday due to severe weather risk

(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy almost 2023! If you are headed out tonight, you get to enjoy perfect weather. A few clouds, breezy southerly winds, and temperatures near 60 as we ring in the New Year!Look at this gorgeous first day of 2023! It will be a warmer morning; we start the day in the mid 50s. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon!A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday beginning at 11am due to the threat of severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail and a few strong tornadoes are all possible.Right now,...
TEXAS STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Weather Channel

Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South

Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
GEORGIA STATE
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms In The South Could Produce Tornadoes, Wind Damage, Flooding Rain

Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the South through Wednesday. Tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary concerns. Heavy rain could trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. S​evere thunderstorms in the South could...
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
124K+
Followers
144K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy