FORECAST: Cold front to bring thunderstorms on Wednesday
- Conditions will be mostly calm with lows in the 60s tonight.
- However, a few showers are possible.
- A line of showers will move in on Wednesday that will bring thunderstorms.
- Some of the storms could produce damaging winds.
- An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
- The storms will move out Wednesday afternoon and weather conditions will settle back down.
- Highs will remain in the low-60s on Thursday.
- Cooler weather and clear skies will return Friday with high temperatures in the low-50s.
- Weekend highs will be in the 50s with mostly clear skies.
