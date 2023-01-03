ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, CA

SFGate

California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023. .Widespread rainfall expected tonight through Tuesday morning. associated with a strong atmospheric river event. Widespread impacts. are expected as soils are already saturated and many waterways are. running high from the recent atmospheric river events. ...FLOOD...
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
SFGate

Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — Police are investigating Sunday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Northern California. The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center in Humboldt County, according to the Eureka Police Department. Trucks...
EUREKA, CA
SFGate

Rohnert Park Expressway Reopened Following Flooding

ROHNERT PARK (BCN) Rohnert Park Expressway has reopened following flooding Thursday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety announced Friday morning. The roadway had been closed in both directions due to flooding between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported Friday morning...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
SFGate

Connecticut bear chooses family's backyard deck to hibernate

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut family is letting a sleeping bear lie for now after discovering it hibernating under a backyard deck. Vincent Dashukewich of Plainville told WTNH television he was shocked to see the black bear looking back at him when he went to investigate why his dog was growling about a week ago.
PLAINVILLE, CT
SFGate

Police Investigating Early Friday Morning Homicide In Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco are investigating an early morning homicide in the city's Mission District. Just before 2 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 600 block of Valencia Street on a report of a shooting there. Once on scene, officers locate two men and two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

18-Year-0Ld Killed In Thursday Crash On Interstate Highway 80

VALLEJO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP.
VALLEJO, CA

