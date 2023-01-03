Read full article on original website
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023. .Widespread rainfall expected tonight through Tuesday morning. associated with a strong atmospheric river event. Widespread impacts. are expected as soils are already saturated and many waterways are. running high from the recent atmospheric river events. ...FLOOD...
Russian River forecast to hit 39 feet during next series of storms
Guerneville is no stranger to such disasters.
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
Live cam captures moment lightning, thunder jolted Berkeley
A monumental crash of thunder that jolted the Berkeley area awake was caught on camera.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
'Major atmospheric river event' forecast for SF Bay Area: What to know
Two separate storms are poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area, Saturday through Tuesday.
What to know about the California storm heading into the weekend
More rain and wind are set to pummel Northern California in the coming days.
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
Waves up to 50 feet pound NorCal amid storm, causing flooding and erosion
Monster waves, some as tall as 30 to 50 feet, pounded Northern California's coast on Thursday.
Shock flooding from huge California storm surge rocks Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — Police are investigating Sunday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Northern California. The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center in Humboldt County, according to the Eureka Police Department. Trucks...
Rohnert Park Expressway Reopened Following Flooding
ROHNERT PARK (BCN) Rohnert Park Expressway has reopened following flooding Thursday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety announced Friday morning. The roadway had been closed in both directions due to flooding between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported Friday morning...
45 miles of Highway 1 south of Big Sur to close for weeks, possibly months
The closure will involve a significant stretch of the highway.
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
Connecticut bear chooses family's backyard deck to hibernate
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut family is letting a sleeping bear lie for now after discovering it hibernating under a backyard deck. Vincent Dashukewich of Plainville told WTNH television he was shocked to see the black bear looking back at him when he went to investigate why his dog was growling about a week ago.
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
Rare Earthship Home Lands on the Market for $1.5M in the SoCal Hills
Earthship homes are usually located in the desert spaces of New Mexico, but we've found a rare example of this eco-friendly residence in Southern California. While these dwellings are often rustic and rough around the edges, an upscale model in West Hills has touched down on the market for $1,495,000.
Police Investigating Early Friday Morning Homicide In Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco are investigating an early morning homicide in the city's Mission District. Just before 2 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 600 block of Valencia Street on a report of a shooting there. Once on scene, officers locate two men and two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
18-Year-0Ld Killed In Thursday Crash On Interstate Highway 80
VALLEJO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP.
